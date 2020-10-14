Cardi B Shows Off Her Sex Toys From Bellesa Boutique, Gifts All Party-Goers Bellesa's Aurora Vibrator as Loot Bag

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, BBoutique (Bellesa Boutique) celebrated Cardi B by sending her a five-tier WAP cake and dozens of luxury vibrators for her birthday. Bellesa and Cardi B were quick to take their relationship to the next level – with Cardi giving an endorsement of Bellesa's signature product, Aurora by Bellesa, as well as gifting it to her hundreds of famous party guests as loot bags.

The rapper, who turned 28 on Sunday, took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to show off her luxury vibrators sent to her by Bellesa Boutique.

"It's from Bellesa, they're really good friends of mine! I recommend this [Aurora vibrator]!"

Cardi showed off her purple Aurora by Bellesa vibrator, as well as the Instagram-famous Dea by Bellesa vibrator.

"I gave these out at my birthday party from Bellesa," Cardi told her 80M Instagram followers.

Among the party guests at Cardi B's Las Vegas event who were treated to the vibrator lootbag were celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor.

Bellesa Boutique is the #1 rated pleasure product store on Google (15.5K+ reviews). As the premier destination for all things female sexuality, Bellesa's online community has built an inclusive, safe environment where, each month, tens of millions of women around the world explore, embrace and celebrate their sexuality by sharing videos (bellesa.co - NSFW), erotic fiction (bellesa.co/story/all), Sex Ed articles (bellesa.co/collective), and pleasure products. For women, by women.

Video and images are available here:

https :// drive.google. com/drive/folders/1nxy1pTaZFiskCW5cAlfa-no-xqu5zVEa?usp=sharing

About BBoutique.co

The #1 rated toy boutique on Google (15k+ reviews). BBoutique (Bellesa Boutique)'s carefully curated collection includes vibrators, dildos, couples toys, and more. Bellesa's mission is to empower women to embrace, explore and celebrate their sexuality-- unapologetically.

For more information please visit bboutique.co (@bellesaco on Instagram and Twitter)

About Bellesa.co

Bellesa.co is an adult entertainment website for women - one that is shifting the landscape of one of the most provocative industries on the planet. Bellesa was created as the answer to the question: "If adult entertainment were created in the vision of a woman since day one- forgetting all of the frameworks, norms and scripts- what would that look like?"

Established in 2017 by Michelle Shnaidman, Bellesa has grown into the most visited porn website for women globally. The online community features free adult videos, videos from Bellesa's female-run studios (Bellesa House, Bellesa Films), erotic fiction, Sex Ed articles, as well as pleasure product store BBoutique.

Bellesa's mission is empowerment. Their platform breaks down the barriers around female-centered sexuality by changing the way that sex is represented online. Women don't come to Bellesa to hide under their sheets. They come to celebrate their sexuality…unapologetically.

For more information please visit bellesa.co (NSFW)

Contacts

[email protected]

Related Images

https :// cdn.newswire. com/files/x/5f/7c/5e2af6219c1240d4fb90eca3673a.jpg

https :// cdn.newswire. com/files/x/a3/33/e6fb55b5b6e87d4976cc7f107cdc.png

Related Links

BBoutique.co

Bellesa.co

SOURCE BBoutique (Bellesa Boutique)