Cardiac Ablation Market Revenue to Cross US$ 6.5 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the cardiac ablation devices market which estimates the global market valuation for cardiac ablation will cross US$ 6.5 billion by 2026. Technological advancements and new product development in the cardiac ablation market will offer lucrative opportunities for industry expansion in the foreseeable future. To offer effective treatment methods to patients, major market players are advancing ablation technologies to increase customer preference towards cardiac ablation.

Cardiac Ablation Technologies Market size is anticipated to exceed USD 6.5 billion by 2026; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

A rising geriatric population and increasing multitude of cardiological disorders worldwide will result in a significant number of patients requiring cardiac ablation procedures. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person dies every second from some form of cardiovascular disorder in the U.S. Certain disorders cannot be mitigated through drug therapy alone, therefore cardiac ablation procedures are being rapidly adopted for they provide faster recovery and better outcomes.

Some major findings of the cardiac ablation technologies market report include:

1) Increasing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases including cardiac arrhythmias.

2) Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.

3) Technological advancements in cardiac ablation devices.

Ultrasound ablators segment will witness a lucrative 14% CAGR during the forecast period. Ultrasound ablators are easy-to-use and widely used for intracardiac visualization of cardiac physiology. Thus, wide adoption of advanced ultrasound ablators due to its cost-effective nature, rising awareness and increasing healthcare expenditure for the improved healthcare facilities will augment the segmental growth.

Other applications of the cardiac ablation devices market accounted for substantial revenue of over USD 117 million in 2019. The increasing incidence of chronic disorders such as valve diseases, coronary artery disease and rheumatoid heart disease will positively influence cardiac ablation market. Cardiac ablation procedures are used during repair of the heart valves that are damaged by rheumatic fever. Also, the procedure also correct arrhythmias occurring due to rheumatoid heart disease, thus augmenting market growth.

Demand for ablation procedure in ambulatory surgical centers will witness rapid growth during the analysis period. Growing demand is contributed by advanced healthcare facilities and increasing cases of chronic disease worldwide. Moreover, presence of specialized doctors, high-end infrastructure, quick procedure length and easy accessibility, especially in developed countries will further boost segmental growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 151 pages with 252 market data tables & 12 figures & charts from the report, "Cardiac Ablation Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cardiac-ablation-market

Germany's cardiac ablation market is poised to witness 12.7% CAGR during the analysis period. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rising awareness among the population regarding advanced medical facilities will foster industry growth. Moreover, Germany is one of the most developed countries in terms of economy and technologies, which will favor robust industry growth. Major market players have established their presence by acquiring domestic companies, that will play a vital role in influencing the market growth.

Some major findings of the cardiac ablation market report include:

A growing geriatric population pool coupled with an increased incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) resulting in high incidence rate will drive the adoption of cardiac ablation in developed and developing nations.



Growing awareness about advanced treatment options for CVDs in the market will offer expansion opportunities.



Mounting number of atrial fibrillation patients worldwide will significantly increase the demand for cardiac ablation.

Major players operating in the cardiac ablation devices industry include Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical), Boston Scientific Corporation, and Stereotaxis, Inc. among other players. Industry players are implementing various strategies such as product innovations and partnerships to gain competitive advantage for business expansion.

