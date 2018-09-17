Cardiac Biomarkers Market Report 2018 - Global Strategic Business Analysis covering 2016-2024
The "Cardiac Biomarkers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cardiac Biomarkers in US$ Thousand by the following Testing Locations: Laboratory Testing, and Point of Care Testing.
The report profiles 39 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Quidel Corporation (USA)
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
- BG Medicine, Inc. (USA)
- biomerieux SA (France)
- Boditech Med Inc. (South Korea)
- Labsystems Diagnostics OY (Finland)
- LifeSign LLC (USA)
- LSI Medience Corporation (Japan)
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
- Response Biomedical Corp. (Canada)
- Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
- Siemens Healthineers (USA)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definition and Scope of Study
Cardiac Biomarkers
Testing Location
Laboratory Testing
Point of Care Testing
Types of Cardiac Biomarkers
Cardiac Troponin
Natriuretic Peptides
BNP (B-type Natriuretic Peptide)
NT-proBNP (N-terminal proBNP)
Others
Creatine Kinase-MB (CK-MB)
Myoglobin
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Curtain Raiser
Major Cardiac Markers and their Properties
Market Set to Record Strong Growth Led by Advancements in Cardiac Biomarker Combinations
North America Corners Biggest Slice, Asia-Pacific to Dictate Market Momentum
Laboratory Testing Remains Gold Standard, POC Testing Rapidly Gains Traction
Analysis by Type of Cardiac Biomarker Assay/Test
Emerging Markets, New Product Introductions Hold Key to Reviving Saturated Cardiac Troponin Assays Market
Competitive Landscape
Intense Competition among Players in the Cardiac Diagnostics Market
Leading Vendors Focus on Curtailing Turnaround Time of POC Cardiac Testing Kits
Cardiac Markers Point-Of-Care Testing (POC) Cardiac Testing Segment: Major Players and their Operating Brands
Other Recent Innovations
Lipid Biomarker Panel to Detect HfrEF
VectraplexECG System with CEB Cardiac Electrical Biomarker
Cardiac Biomarkers on Smartphone
Stringent Regulations and Other Challenges
3. MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES
The Grim Reality of Mounting Economic and Social Burden of Cardiovascular Disease
Population Explosion, Ballooning Geriatric Populace, Longer Life Expectancy Contributing to Rising Tide of CVDs
Cardiac Biomarkers Hold the Key to Timely, Accurate Diagnosis & Prognosis
Commercialization of Novel Biomarkers to Drive Market Growth
Personalized Medicine, Companion Diagnostics Open Up Opportunities for Cardiac Biomarker Developers
Cardiac Biomarkers - A Powerful Tool for Patient Triaging
Cardiac Biomarkers Market Transitions from Mono-Marker to Multi-Marker Assays
Government Support Instrumental for Boosting Market Momentum
Secretoneurin Biomarker - a Potential Game Changer for Diagnosis of Cardiac Arrhythmias
High-Performance Techniques Drive Biomarker Discovery in Cardiology
Biomarkers for Acute Coronary Syndromes (ACS): A Leading Segment
Biomarkers - A Promising Diagnostic Tool for ACS
Biomarker Discovery for ACS to Undergo Significant Changes
Cardiac Biomarker Play Critical Role in Stroke Diagnosis
Cardiac Biomarkers to Find a Place in Neonatal Diagnosis and Treatment
Specificity, Sensitivity, Side Effects, Cost Concerns Hinder Market Growth
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cardiac Biomarkers
Necessity of a Cardiac Marker Assay Test
Cardiac Markers and Myocardial Infarction (MI)
Chain Reaction after an Event of MI
Action Plan after an Event of MI
Protocol for Conducting AMI Markers Tests
Myocardial Infarction Cardiac Biomarkers - Benefits and Limitations
Cardiac Markers and Congestive Heart Failure (Chf)
Types of Cardiac Biomarkers
Major Cardiac Markers and their Properties
Creatine Kinase - The Gold Standard Losing Sheen
Isomers
Kinetics
Purpose of Test and When to Order
Evaluation
Points to remember
Cardiac Troponin
Troponin Tissue-Specific Subtypes
Other Diseases
Uses of Troponin Tests
New Advanced High-sensitivity (Hs) Cardiac Troponin Tests
Myoglobin
Purpose of Test and When to Order
Testing and Evaluation
Points of Caution
Natriuretic Peptides
BNP (B-type Natriuretic Peptide)
NT-proBNP (N-terminal proBNP)
Purpose of Tests and When to Order
Testing and Evaluation
Points to Remember
Introduction of BNP Test and the Changing Market Scenario in the Segment: A Review
Choosing the Right BNP and NT proBNP Assay Kit in the Market
Evolution of BNP and NT proBNP Market
NT-proBNP is superior to BNP in Predicting Mortality in Heart Failure Patients, with Reduced Kidney Function
Other Important Cardiac Biomarkers
Homocysteine
C-Reactive Protein
Plasminogen Activator Inhibitor-1
D-Dimer
Thrombus Precursor Protein
Galectin-3 Biomarker
Galectin-3: An Overview of Clinical Studies
Galectin-3: Overview of Clinical Studies in Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis
Potential Future Cardiac Biomarkers
Location of Cardiac Biomarker Testing
Laboratory Cardiac Testing
Point-of-Care Cardiac Testing
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
Abbott Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Quidel Corporation (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
BG Medicine, Inc. (USA)
biomrieux SA (France)
Boditech Med Inc. (South Korea)
Labsystems Diagnostics OY (Finland)
LifeSign LLC (USA)
LSI Medience Corporation (Japan)
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
Response Biomedical Corp. (Canada)
Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
Siemens Healthineers (USA)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
5.2 Product Introductions
Prevencio Introduces Clinical Trial Business, and Targets to Release LDT Cardio Test by Year End
Prothena Presents Novel Research on Cardiac Biomarker NT-proBNP in AL Amyloidosis at HFSA Annual Meeting
Fujirebio Europe Introduces the Lumipulse G hs Troponin I and Lumipulse G Myoglobin immunoassays
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Receives Clearance from Health Canada for Access hsTnI
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Sphingotec Announces Strategic Agreement Regarding Novel Biomarker
Abbott Acquires Alere Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nordic Bioscience Collaborates for Fibrosis Biomarker Technology
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 44)
- The United States (21)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (15)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v2jw45/cardiac?w=5
