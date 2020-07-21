Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market Analysis 2011-2019 & 2020-2026 with the Impact of COVID-19
Jul 21, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market, Product Analysis, Companies Business & Marketing Strategy, Major Deals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Cardiac Marker Analyzer market is predicted to reach US$ 4.5 Billion by 2026.
The factors such as increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases, rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing funding from public-private organizations for research on cardiac biomarkers, and ongoing clinical trials for the identification of novel cardiac biomarkers are driving the growth of the market.
However, factors such as technical problems related to sample collection and storage and issues related to regulatory and reimbursement systems are some of the key factors hampering the growth of this market.
Key Highlights of the Report
- In October 2017, Abbott completed its acquisition of Alere, concluding a deal first announced in February 2016.
- Abbott Point of Care Diagnostics sales is driven by continued adoption of Abbott's i-STAT handheld system.
- Quidel's cardiac immunoassay revenue was valued around US$ 266.5 Million in 2019.
- Cobas H232 POC system permits rapid and easy determination of cardiac blood markers such as Troponin T, NT-proBNP, D-dimer, CK-MB and myoglobin.
- A major focus of Response Biomedical development programs in cardiovascular testing has been clinical tests for the quantification of cardiovascular markers.
- Response Biomedical sells tests that detect three of the primary markers for the detection of an acute myocardial infarction: Troponin I, Myoglobin and CK-MB.
- In March 2020, Siemens Healthineers announced market introduction of the teamplay digital health platform.
- CardioGenics is the only company to successfully deploy CL in a compact, fully automated POC platform.
- Abbott acquired St. Jude Medical, to reap benefits of the latter's strong global position in thriving cardiac areas such as heart failure, atrial fibrillation, structural heart, and chronic pain complement.
- Trinity Biotech Point-of-Care revenues declined in 2019 by around 23.2% from the previous year figure.
- In October 2017, Boditech Med has made an agreement with their Chinese distributor, Joinstar, to supply their products for US$ 48 Million over three years.
This 118 Page report with 10 Figures and 19 Tables has been studied from 7 View Points:
1. Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
2. Cardiac Marker Companies - Comparative Tests Analysis
3. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Competitive Product Analysis
4. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Specifications, Product Features & Benefits Analysis
5. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Mergers, Acquisitions, Distribution, Partnership and Licensing Agreements
6. Emerging Markers Analysis
7. Companies Business & Marketing Strategy
The Cardiac Marker Analyzer Covered in the report are as follows:
1. Triage MeterPro Analyzer
2. The i-STAT System
3. Cobas h 232 POC System
4. Access 2 Immunoassay System
5. Stratus CS Analyzer
6. RAMP 200
7. RAMP Reader
8. i-chroma DUO Analyzer
9. DXpress Reader Analyzer
10. PATHFAST Analyzer
11. QL Care Analyzer
12. Meritas POC Analyzer
Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Key Company Analysis
1. Alere (Now Abbott)
2. Abbott Point of Care
3. Quidel Corporation
4. Roche
5. Beckman Coulter
6. Siemens Healthineers
7. Response Biomedical
8. Boditech
9. Lifesign
10. LSI Medience Corporation
11. CardioGenics Holdings Inc.
12. Trinity Biotech
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market
3. Global Cardiac Marker Analyzer Market & Forecast (2011 - 2026)
4. Cardiac Marker Companies - Comparative Tests Analysis
5. Cardiac Marker Analyzer - Competitive Product Analysis
6. Alere (Now Abbott)
6.1 Alere Triage
6.1.1 Alere Cardiology Net Sales (2010 - 2016)
7. Quidel Corporation
7.1 Quidel Triage system
7.1.1 Quidel Cardiac Immunoassay Net Sales (2017 - 2026)
8. Abbott Point of Care
8.1 The i-STAT System
8.2 Abbott Laboratories Point of Care Diagnostics Sales (2011 - 2026)
9. Roche
9.1 Cobas h 232 POC System
10. Beckman Coulter
10.1 Access 2 Immunoassay System
11. Siemens Healthineers
11.1 Stratus CS Analyzer
11.2 Siemens Healthineers establishes global Digital Ecosystem to drive Digitalization of Healthcare
12. Response Biomedical
12.1 Cardiovascular Testing
12.1.1 Acute Myocardial Infarction (Heart Attack) Testing
12.1.2 Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Testing
12.1.3 Thrombotic Disease Testing
12.2 RAMP Platform
12.2.1 RAMP 200
12.2.2 RAMP Reader
12.3 Response Cardiovascular Testing
12.3.1 RAMP TROPONIN I
12.3.2 RAMP NT-proBNP
12.3.3 RAMP MYOGLOBIN
12.3.4 RAMP CK-MB
12.3.5 RAMP D-DIMER
12.3.6 Response Biomedical Cardiovascular Net Sales (2010 - 2026)
13. Boditech
13.1 i-chroma DUO Analyzer
14. Lifesign
14.1 DXpress Reader Analyzer
15. LSI Medience Corporation
15.1 PATHFAST Analyzer
16. CardioGenics Holdings Inc.
16.1 QL Care Analyzer
17. Trinity Biotech
17.1 Meritas POC Analyzer
17.2 Trinity Biotech Point of Care Diagnostics Sales (2010 - 2019)
18. Mergers, Acquisitions and Licensing Agreements
18.1 Alere Inc
18.2 CardioGenics
18.3 Response Biomedical
18.4 Abbott Laboratories
18.5 Siemens Healthineers
18.6 LSI Medience Corporation
18.7 Trinity Biotech
18.8 Quidel
19. Emerging Markers
20. Response Biomedical - Business & Marketing Strategy
20.1 New Distributors in China
20.2 Strategic Alliances with Alere Medical in Japan
20.3 Response Biomedical Receives Health Canada Approval and CE Mark
20.4 Focus on Improving Efficiencies and Reducing Costs
21. Roche - Business & Marketing Strategy
21.1 Implementing the Fully Connected Core Laboratory
21.2 Roche Launches Point-Of-Care (POC) Troponin Test with Improved Accuracy
21.3 Roche Launches New Mobile Application for Tablets
22. Boditech Med Inc - Business and Marketing Strategy
22.1 Boditech Med Acquires Immunostics
22.2 Diversifying Marketing Channel
23. Siemens Healthineers - Business and Marketing Strategy
23.1 Siemens Healthineers Introduces Teamplay Digital Health Platform
23.2 Siemens Healthineers Announces New Strategic Relationship
23.3 Strategic Partnership between Siemens and Imricor
23.4 Siemens Healthineers Offers True High-Sensitivity Troponin I IVD Assay
23.5 Siemens Healthineers Establishes Global Digital Ecosystem to Drive Digitalization of Healthcare
23.6 Partnership between Siemens Healthineers and Ebit
