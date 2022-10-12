Cardiac Marker Testing Market worth $7.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiac Marker Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2022 to USD 7.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for early diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, growing public-private investments to support for the clinical research of novel cardiac biomarkers, and rising geriatric patient population are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, technical challenges related to the collection and storage of biomarkers, limited reimbursements, and regulatory changes are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on products, kits and reagent segment accounted for the largest share of the cardiac marker testing market in 2021.

On the basis of product, the cardiac marker testing market is segmented into kit & reagents and Instruments. In 2021, the kit & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing demand for rapid diagnosis of heart conditions have enhanced the usage of reagents and kits in diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes, and POC facilities. Moreover, rising volume of cardiac marker testing procedures and increase availability of different cardiac biomarker kits and reagents are contributing towards the largest share of the segment.

Based on biomarker type, Troponin I and T segment accounted for the largest share of the cardiac marker testing market in 2021.

Due to the high sensitivity and specificity are marking troponin choice of biomarker among lab professional for the detection of cardiac injury. Moreover, the growing focus of players in introducing higher sensitivity troponin with capability of detection of lower level of concentration of troponin in blood samples are expected to support the growth of the segment.

North America to command the largest share of the cardiac marker testing market in 2021

Based on region, the cardiac marker testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The growth of the North American market is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population, high incidence/prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing number of cardiac marker testing procedures, and strong foothold of well-established players with strong cardiac biomarker testing product portfolio. Moreover, the rising support from the government to support the discovery of new cardiac biomarker is likely to boost the market in North America.

Prominent players in the cardiac marker testing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), DiaSorin (Italy), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan), LSI Medience Corporation (Japan), Quidel Corporation (US), Randox Laboratories (UK), Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Boditech Med Inc. (South Korea), Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd (India), BTNX Inc. (Canada), Response Biomedical (Canada), Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc. (US), CTK Biotech, Inc. (US), Creative Diagnostics (US), LifeSign LLC. (US), CardioGenics Holdings Inc (Canada), and Atlas Medical GmbH (Germany).

