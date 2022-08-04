Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 5.52 billion, Abbott Laboratories and Abiomed Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Request a FREE sample report

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market report covers the following areas:

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market, including Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., ACS Diagnostics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., BioTelemetry Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., InfoBionic Inc., Integrated Sensing Systems Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., and SCHILLER AG. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) devices, catheters, connectivity and remote care Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) and others under cardiac rhythm management devices.

The company offers Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) devices, catheters, connectivity and remote care Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) and others under cardiac rhythm management devices. Abiomed Inc. - The company offers heart pumps such as Impella 2.5, Impella CP, and Impella 5.0. It provides SmartAssist technology, which gives medical providers insights to help them improve patient outcomes.

The company offers heart pumps such as Impella 2.5, Impella CP, and Impella 5.0. It provides SmartAssist technology, which gives medical providers insights to help them improve patient outcomes. Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers defibrillation and cardiac monitoring devices and software for observation of heart activity to determine the health of the heart.

The company offers defibrillation and cardiac monitoring devices and software for observation of heart activity to determine the health of the heart. BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG - The company offers a wide range of devices under cardiac rhythm management, such as Arrhythmia Monitoring, Bradycardia, and Tachycardia.

The company offers a wide range of devices under cardiac rhythm management, such as Arrhythmia Monitoring, Bradycardia, and Tachycardia. Boston Scientific Corp. - The company offers HeartLogic Heart, LUX-DX ICM, and EMBLEM MRI S-ICD under cardiac rhythm management.

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices: The cardiac rhythm management devices segment will contribute the highest market share growth. Cardiac rhythm management devices include defibrillators, which restore the normal heartbeat by delivering a shock or an electric pulse to the patient's heart.



Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Geography

North America : The region will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as high healthcare expenditure on CVDs.

: The region will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as high healthcare expenditure on CVDs.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. Download a FREE Sample Report

Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management devices market vendors

Related Reports

Cardiac Restoration Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Cardiac Monitoring And Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., ACS Diagnostics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., BioTelemetry Inc., BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd., GE Healthcare Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., InfoBionic Inc., Integrated Sensing Systems Inc., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., Preventice Solutions Inc., and SCHILLER AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Research Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Cardiac rhythm management devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cardiac rhythm management devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cardiac rhythm management devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cardiac rhythm management devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cardiac rhythm management devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cardiac monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cardiac monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cardiac monitoring devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cardiac monitoring devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cardiac monitoring devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Abiomed Inc.

Exhibit 90: Abiomed Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Abiomed Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Abiomed Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Abiomed Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Exhibit 94: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG

Exhibit 99: BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG - Overview



Exhibit 100: BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG - Key offerings

10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 102: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 GE Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 107: GE Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: GE Healthcare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: GE Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

Exhibit 110: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 115: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 116: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 118: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

10.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 120: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 123: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.12 SCHILLER AG

Exhibit 125: SCHILLER AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: SCHILLER AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: SCHILLER AG - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio