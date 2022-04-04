Cardiac Restoration Systems Market to Grow by USD 138.68 million | Technavio

Access our detailed 120-page report and exhibits on "Cardiac Restoration Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026". View Our Report Snapshot

Market Driver

The increasing prevalence of CVDs is challenging the restoration systems market. CVDs affect the heart and blood vessels, with conditions such as coronary heart disease, stroke, peripheral arterial disease, and aortic disease. Unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, consumption of excessive saturated trans-fat food, tobacco abuse, high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, physical inactivity, and family history of CVDs are risk factors for these diseases. The increasing number of mitral valve regurgitation, mitral valve stenosis, and heart failure cases are driving the market growth. In 2016, approximately 4.35 million people were diagnosed with aortic valve disease in the US. Hence, the demand for cardiovascular restoration devices is expected to increase to treat damaged and diseased heart valves.

Major Five Cardiac Restoration Systems Companies and their Offerings:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as Mitraclip Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair that delivers a minimally invasive treatment option for patients with primary or secondary mitral regurgitation.

The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as Mitraclip Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair that delivers a minimally invasive treatment option for patients with primary or secondary mitral regurgitation. Ancora Heart Inc. - The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as AccuCinch Ventricular Restoration System, a transcatheter device designed to treat the enlarged left ventricle, restore structure and function.

The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as AccuCinch Ventricular Restoration System, a transcatheter device designed to treat the enlarged left ventricle, restore structure and function. BioVentrix Inc. - The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as Revivent TC Transcatheter Ventricular Enhancement System.

The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as Revivent TC Transcatheter Ventricular Enhancement System. Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System.

The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as HARPOON Beating Heart Mitral Valve Repair System. Medtronic Plc - The company offers cardiac restoration systems such as SelectSite C304-HIS Deflectable Catheter.

Cardiac Restoration Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Mitral valve restoration systems - size and forecast 2021-2026

Left ventricular restoration systems - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cardiac Restoration Systems Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Hospitals - size and forecast 2021-2026

ASCs - size and forecast 2021-2026

others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cardiac Restoration Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Market Segmentation Analysis

The mitral valve restoration systems segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Mitral valve restoration systems are effective over conventional heart valve repair devices in assisting, restoring, and tethering valve leaflets. The present trend in the market is the development of mitral valve restoration devices using tissue engineering approaches.

Cardiac Restoration Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 138.68 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Ancora Heart Inc., Artivion Inc., BioVentrix Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., Medtronic Plc, NeoChord Inc., and Xeltis AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Mitral valve restoration systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Mitral valve restoration systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Mitral valve restoration systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Mitral valve restoration systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Mitral valve restoration systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Left ventricular restoration systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Left ventricular restoration systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Left ventricular restoration systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Left ventricular restoration systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Left ventricular restoration systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on ASCs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on ASCs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 103: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 104: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 106: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

11.4 Ancora Heart Inc.

Exhibit 108: Ancora Heart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Ancora Heart Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Ancora Heart Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Artivion Inc.

Exhibit 111: Artivion Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Artivion Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Artivion Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Artivion Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 BioVentrix Inc.

Exhibit 115: BioVentrix Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: BioVentrix Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: BioVentrix Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Exhibit 118: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Edwards Lifesciences Corp. - Segment focus

11.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 122: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 123: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 125: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

11.9 NeoChord Inc.

Exhibit 127: NeoChord Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: NeoChord Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: NeoChord Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Xeltis AG

Exhibit 130: Xeltis AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Xeltis AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Xeltis AG - Key news



Exhibit 133: Xeltis AG - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

