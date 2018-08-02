Cardinal Greenway Trail Voted 2018 Rail-Trail Hall of Fame Inductee

"The Cardinal Greenway captures the spirit of America's greatest rail-trails—built upon strong community leadership and volunteerism, connecting the region's picturesque rural landscapes, suburban communities and urban centers," said Keith Laughlin, RTC president. "25 years since the community came together around a regional economic development vision, the trail has proven to be a powerful asset that delivers."

Beginning near the Ohio border and heading northwest, the Cardinal Greenway—named after the former passenger train route—connects Marion, Muncie, Losantville, Richmond, and a host of smaller towns in rural Indiana. The trail joins 31 previous Hall of Fame winners recognized for outstanding scenic value, use, amenities, historical significance and community value.

"The Cardinal Greenway is noted as one of the main assets in each of the communities it spans and has become the economic boost our early founders believed it would be," said Angie Pool, CEO of Cardinal Greenways. "This recognition is particularly meaningful as the Cardinal Greenway celebrates its 25th anniversary—it's an acknowledgement of decades of hard work to bring this treasured prize to the neighbors and neighborhoods along the route."

The trail is known for its consistent arched steel embellishments over nine diverse bridge crossings and modern stone mile markers at every half mile. Stops along the trail include the restored Victorian Queen Anne and Wysor Street depots, which are both on the National Register of Historic Places. The Cardinal Greenway offers scenic views of Muncie's White River Greenway and Mississinewa River, as well as picturesque countryside views of wildflowers, birds and rustic barns.

The Cardinal Greenway was among five trails voted on by the public, securing more than 50 percent of the vote, for the status of RTC's 32nd inductee in the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame. The other nominees were the Tunnel Hill State Trail in Illinois, Snohomish County Centennial Trail in Washington, Raccoon River Valley Trail in Iowa and Wood River Trail in Idaho. For more information about the Rail-Trail Hall of Fame, visit railstotrails.org.

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is the nation's largest trails organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong—dedicated to connecting people and communities by creating a nationwide network of public trails, many from former rail lines. Connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

