Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4908 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.

Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

