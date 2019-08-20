Cardinal Health, Inc. Investor Alert: Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against CAH

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE ticker: CAH). Investors who purchased CAH securities between March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018, and are interested in learning about the case or serving as a lead plaintiff, are encouraged to visit www.tenlaw.com/cases/Cardinal to submit your information and learn more about the case. The lawsuit alleges that Cardinal Health violated the federal securities laws.

The lawsuit alleges that the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions relating to Cardinal's integration of Cordis Corp. ("Cordis"), a medical device manufacturer Cardinal purchased from Johnson & Johnson ("J&J") in March 2015, and inventory and supply chain problems at Cordis.

If you purchased Cardinal Health securities (NYSE ticker: CAH) between March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018 and are interested in the lead plaintiff process, please contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at www.tenlaw.com/cases/Cardinal. Investors may also contact the firm via email at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or calling 617-531-3917. Interested shareholders have until September 30, 2019 to apply to be lead plaintiff. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of shareholders. Thornton Law Firm is working with the F.D. Azar Law Firm in investigating this action. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

