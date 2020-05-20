Cardinal Health releases 2019 Corporate Citizenship Report

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health, a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, has released its 2019 Corporate Citizenship Report, highlighting the company's ongoing work to build a more sustainable future for employees, customers and communities.

This third annual report underscores Cardinal Health's commitment to operating as a good corporate citizen, which starts with its people – investing in and actively building a robust culture and a diverse workforce with equitable access to hiring, development and advancement.

"Diversity and inclusion (D&I) are at the heart of the company's sustainable development agenda," said Mike Kaufmann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "We have implemented world-class D&I strategies and programs that help us respect and appreciate diversity of thought, experience and background. As a result, we are becoming more innovative, increasing employee engagement, improving customer and shareholder value and strengthening our communities."

Building a culture of inclusion

Last year, Kaufmann hosted the company's first ever D&I Town Hall that included a panel of senior leaders. "We spoke very transparently about what diversity and inclusion mean to us personally and at Cardinal Health," Kaufmann noted. "The town hall has inspired more conversations about D&I at every level of the company. Many of these conversations are uncomfortable, as they should be. Because if you're not uncomfortable, you're not talking about things that are going to make a real difference."

Ola Snow, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Cardinal Health, added, "We're building a culture of inclusion where everyone is comfortable bringing 100% of themselves to work every day." Snow noted that the company has been recognized for its D&I work with designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign for 12 years in a row, and a Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives eight years in a row. In addition, Cardinal Health's Chief Diversity Officer, Devray Kirkland, was recently named one of the Top 50 Chief Diversity Officers by the National Diversity Council.

Fighting the opioid epidemic

The Cardinal Health 2019 Corporate Citizenship Report also addresses the work the company has done to fight prescription opioid misuse. "This is a public health issue that has impacted nearly every community across the United States, including many, many families within the Cardinal Health community," Kaufmann said. Cardinal Health maintains a strict system to prevent diversion and misuse of medications. And, to help its employees better understand the issue and the company's commitment to fighting misuse, last year, Cardinal Health launched an online training that is required for all employees in the U.S.

Report highlights

The report focuses on the following four themes:

Empowering our people. We aim to create a best-in-class work environment based on a commitment to living our values — an environment that inspires excellence, innovation and collaboration. We work hard to ensure a respectful, diverse and inclusive workforce where everyone is comfortable bringing 100% of themselves to work every day.

We aim to create a best-in-class work environment based on a commitment to living our values — an environment that inspires excellence, innovation and collaboration. We work hard to ensure a respectful, diverse and inclusive workforce where everyone is comfortable bringing 100% of themselves to work every day. Creating value for our customers and our partners. Cardinal Health is a globally integrated healthcare services and products company that serves patient care providers and healthcare manufacturers around the world. We are one of the few companies in healthcare providing both the pharmaceutical and medical solutions that help our customers give their patients the best possible care.

Cardinal Health is a globally integrated healthcare services and products company that serves patient care providers and healthcare manufacturers around the world. We are one of the few companies in healthcare providing both the pharmaceutical and medical solutions that help our customers give their patients the best possible care. Strengthening our communities. Our employees are tireless in their commitment to giving back to their communities with their time, talent and treasure. We encourage them to give back to the causes that mean the most to them — and they do so, in communities around the globe. In the U.S., employees' donations receive matching gifts from the Cardinal Health Foundation.

Our employees are tireless in their commitment to giving back to their communities with their time, talent and treasure. We encourage them to give back to the causes that mean the most to them — and they do so, in communities around the globe. In the U.S., employees' donations receive matching gifts from the Cardinal Health Foundation. Operating sustainably and responsibly. As a global company, we know that the long-term health of our communities, our colleagues, our customers and our partners depends on a sustainable world. Across our footprint we look for ways to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, reduce landfill burden, conserve water, and design products and services that reduce overall environmental impact.

"We're pleased to share this report, highlighting our work to build stronger, healthier communities," Snow said. "Though there is always more to do, we are grateful to our employees, customers and partners for the steps they take every day to build a more sustainable future.

"As the company began preparing this 2019 report, COVID-19 had not yet changed the world in so many ways. It's important, perhaps today more than ever, to note that this gratitude extends to every frontline worker and healthcare professional – including Cardinal Health employees – around the globe. The courage and commitment with which they are facing this healthcare crisis is inspiring, and it is making a difference."

The Cardinal Health Corporate Citizenship Report was prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards, a global framework for reporting on governance, environmental and social issues. An online version of the report can be found here.

