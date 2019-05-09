Cardinal Health Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2019

-- Revenue increased 5 percent to $35.2 billion

-- GAAP(1) operating earnings decreased 21 percent to $432 million, and non-GAAP operating earnings decreased 15 percent to $667 million

-- GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 22 percent to $0.99, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased 14 percent to $1.59

-- Company raises lower end of FY19 guidance

-- Company extended distribution agreements with CVS Health through June 30, 2023

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today reported third quarter fiscal year 2019 revenues of $35.2 billion, an increase of 5 percent. The company also reported a decrease in GAAP operating earnings of 21 percent to $432 million and a decrease in non-GAAP operating earnings of 15 percent to $667 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.99, an increase of 22 percent. Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 14 percent to $1.59.

"We are pleased that Cardinal Health again delivered overall operating results that were consistent with our expectations for the quarter," said Mike Kaufmann, CEO. "Solid progress on our strategic initiatives, the recent renewal of our largest customer and our ability to navigate evolving market dynamics give us confidence over the long term."

Q3 FY19 summary

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY18

Y/Y

Revenue

$35.2 billion

$33.6 billion

5%




Operating earnings

$432 million

$546 million

(21)%

Non-GAAP operating earnings

$667 million

$781 million

(15)%




Net earnings attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc.

$296 million

$255 million

16%

Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc.

$475 million

$437 million

9%




Diluted EPS attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc.

$0.99

$0.81

22%

Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc.

$1.59

$1.39

14%

Tax rate

During the third quarters of fiscal 2019 and 2018, GAAP effective tax rates were 20.0 percent and 45.1 percent, respectively, and non-GAAP effective tax rates were 21.6 percent and 37.5 percent, respectively.  

This quarter's lower effective tax rates included net favorable discrete items of $0.06 per share and a lower U.S. federal income tax rate. During the same quarter last year, the tax rate included unfavorable discrete items and a significant negative impact from Cordis.

Fiscal year 2019 outlook

The company does not provide GAAP EPS outlook because it is unable to reliably forecast most of the items that are excluded from GAAP EPS to calculate non-GAAP EPS. These items could cause EPS to differ materially from non-GAAP EPS. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" following the attached schedules for additional explanation.

The company is raising the lower end of its fiscal 2019 non-GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $5.02 to $5.17 from the range of $4.97 to $5.17.

Segment results

Pharmaceutical segment

Third quarter revenue for the Pharmaceutical segment increased 6 percent to $31.4 billion due to sales growth from Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.

Segment profit for the quarter decreased 10 percent to $536 million, which reflects the negative impact from the company's generics program performance, partially offset by Specialty Solutions performance.

Q3 FY19

Q3 FY18

Y/Y

Revenue

$31.4 billion

$29.7 billion

6%

Segment profit

$536 million

$596 million

(10)%

Medical segment

Third quarter revenue for the Medical segment was down 1 percent due to the divestitures of the China distribution and naviHealth businesses, offset by growth from existing customers.

Medical segment profit decreased 22 percent to $155 million driven by performance of Cardinal Health Brand products.


Q3 FY19

Q3 FY18

Y/Y

Revenue

$3.9 billion

$3.9 billion

(1)%

Segment profit

$155 million

$199 million

(22)%

Additional third quarter and recent highlights

  • Cardinal Health extended its agreements with CVS Health to distribute pharmaceuticals to retail pharmacies and distribution centers through June 30, 2023.
  • Cardinal Health board of directors approved a 1 percent increase in the company's quarterly dividend from $0.4763 per share to $0.4811 per share, or $1.92 on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2019.
  • Cardinal Health announced the acquisition of mscripts®, a company that delivers patient adherence and engagement solutions through an innovative, easy-to-use mobile and web-based health management platform.
  • Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions announced a collaboration with PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy designed to meet the growing needs of the market and strengthen its cell and gene therapy capability.

Webcast

Cardinal Health will host a webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss third quarter results. To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, go to the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com. No access code is required. 

Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available on the Cardinal Health website at ir.cardinalhealth.com until May 8, 2020.

About Cardinal Health

Schedule 1

Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)


Third Quarter

Year-to-Date

(in millions, except per common share amounts)

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

Revenue

$

35,228

$

33,633

5

%

$

108,181

$

101,460

7

%

Cost of products sold

33,464

31,720

5

%

103,021

96,014

7

%

Gross margin

1,764

1,913

(8)

%

5,160

5,446

(5)

%












Operating expenses:










Distribution, selling, general and administrative expenses

1,097

1,132

(3)

%

3,315

3,325

%

Restructuring and employee severance

53

2

N.M.

97

155

N.M.

Amortization and other acquisition-related costs

154

175

N.M.

468

543

N.M.

Impairments and (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net

11

(6)

N.M.

(492)

62

N.M.

Litigation (recoveries)/charges, net

17

64

N.M.

20

155

N.M.

Operating earnings

432

546

(21)

%

1,752

1,206

45

%












Other (income)/expense, net

(13)

(2)

N.M.

13

(6)

N.M.

Interest expense, net

75

84

(11)

%

227

251

(10)

%

Loss on extinguishment of debt





N.M.



2

N.M.

Earnings before income taxes

370

464

(20)

%

1,512

959

58

%












Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes

74

209

(65)

%

342

(466)

(173)

%

Net earnings

296

255

16

%

1,170

1,425

(18)

%












Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests





N.M.

(1)

(3)

N.M.

Net earnings attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc.

$

296

$

255

16

%

$

1,169

$

1,422

(18)

%












Earnings per common share attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc.:










Basic

$

0.99

$

0.81

22

%

$

3.89

$

4.52

(14)

%

Diluted

0.99

0.81

22

%

3.88

4.50

(14)

%












Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:










Basic

298

313



301

314


Diluted

299

315



302

316


Schedule 2

Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions)

March 31,
 2019

June 30,
 2018

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and equivalents

$

3,438

$

1,763

Trade receivables, net

7,879

7,800

Inventories, net

12,622

12,308

Prepaid expenses and other

1,643

1,926

Assets held for sale



756

Total current assets

25,582

24,553




Property and equipment, net

2,322

2,487

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

11,860

12,229

Other assets

1,045

682

Total assets

$

40,809

$

39,951




Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

20,517

$

19,677

Current portion of long-term obligations and other short-term borrowings

1,451

1,001

Other accrued liabilities

1,951

2,002

Liabilities related to assets held for sale



213

Total current liabilities

23,919

22,893




Long-term obligations, less current portion

7,629

8,012

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities

3,029

2,975




Redeemable noncontrolling interests



12




Total shareholders' equity

6,232

6,059

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity

$

40,809

$

39,951

Schedule 3

Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)


Third Quarter

Year-to-Date

(in millions)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net earnings

$

296

$

255

$

1,170

$

1,425








Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

261

259

759

779

Impairments and loss on sale of other investments





2

6

Impairments and (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net

11

(6)

(492)

62

Share-based compensation

23

24

64

64

Provision for bad debts

19

27

59

50

Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligation



(2)



(2)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures:






(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables

35

(15)

(156)

(632)

(Increase)/decrease in inventories

408

130

(345)

(865)

Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable

(95)

(472)

846

1,635

Other accrued liabilities and operating items, net

522

554

309

(308)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,480

754

2,216

2,214








Cash flows from investing activities:






Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

(17)

(1)

(38)

(6,142)

Additions to property and equipment

(76)

(78)

(192)

(246)

Purchase of available-for-sale securities and other investments

(1)

(1)

(11)

(7)

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities and other investments

2



3

65

Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash sold, and disposal of property and equipment held for sale

8

861

749

862

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

(84)

781

511

(5,468)








Cash flows from financing activities:






Payment of contingent consideration obligation



(5)



(22)

Net change in short-term borrowings



(205)



(50)

Purchase of noncontrolling interests







(106)

Proceeds from long-term obligations, net of issuance costs

1



1

3

Reduction of long-term obligations

(1)



(3)

(403)

Net tax proceeds/(withholdings) from share-based compensation



13

(13)

(3)

Dividends on common shares

(142)

(140)

(435)

(436)

Purchase of treasury shares



(300)

(600)

(450)

Net cash used in financing activities

(142)

(637)

(1,050)

(1,467)








Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and equivalents

2

10

(2)

17

Change in cash held for sale



18












Net increase/(decrease) in cash and equivalents

1,256

926

1,675

(4,704)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

2,182

1,249

1,763

6,879

Cash and equivalents at end of period

$

3,438

$

2,175

$

3,438

$

2,175

Schedule 4

Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Third Quarter









(in millions)

2019

2018

(in millions)

2019

2018

Pharmaceutical



Medical











Revenue



Revenue


Amount

$

31,361

$

29,720

Amount

$

3,871

$

3,916

Growth rate

6

%

5

%

Growth rate

(1)

%

15

%









Segment profit



Segment profit


Amount

$

536

$

596

Amount

$

155

$

199

Growth rate

(10)

%

(3)

%

Growth rate

(22)

%

34

%

Segment profit margin

1.71

%

2.00

%

Segment profit margin

4.01

%

5.09

%


Year-to-Date









(in millions)

2019

2018

(in millions)

2019

2018

Pharmaceutical



Medical











Revenue



Revenue


Amount

$

96,516

$

89,786

Amount

$

11,678

$

11,684

Growth rate

7

%

3

%

Growth rate

%

16

%









Segment profit



Segment profit


Amount

$

1,388

$

1,576

Amount

$

479

$

548

Growth rate

(12)

%

(6)

%

Growth rate1

(13)

%

26

%

Segment profit margin

1.44

%

1.76

%

Segment profit margin

4.10

%

4.69

%

1Segment profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 includes a $64 million impact from the roll-out of the inventory fair value step up related to the Patient Recovery acquisition.

Schedule 5

Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries

GAAP / Non-GAAP Reconciliation1



Operating

Earnings

Provision






Earnings

Before

for

Net

Effective

Diluted

Operating

Growth

Income

Income

Net

Earnings2

Tax

Diluted

EPS2

(in millions, except per common share amounts)

Earnings

Rate

Taxes

Taxes

Earnings2

Growth Rate

Rate

EPS2,3,4

Growth Rate

Third Quarter 2019

GAAP

$

432

(21)

%

$

370

$

74

$

296

16

%

20.0

%

$

0.99

22

%

Restructuring and employee severance

53

53

14

39


0.13

Amortization and other acquisition-related costs

154

154

38

116


0.39

Impairments and (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net

11

11

4

7


0.03

Litigation (recoveries)/charges, net

17

17

7

10


0.03

Transitional tax benefit, net5




(5)

5


0.02

Non-GAAP

$

667

(15)

%

$

605

$

130

$

475

9

%

21.6

%

$

1.59

14

%











Third Quarter 2018

GAAP

$

546

(10)

%

$

464

$

209

$

255

(33)

%

45.1

%

$

0.81

(33)

%

Restructuring and employee severance

2

2

(17)

19


0.06

Amortization and other acquisition-related costs

175

175

44

131


0.42

Impairments and (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net

(6)

(6)

(14)

8


0.02

Litigation (recoveries)/charges, net

64

64

21

43


0.14

Transitional tax benefit, net5




17

(17)


(0.06)

Non-GAAP

$

781

3

%

$

700

$

262

$

437

(10)

%

37.5

%

$

1.39

(9)

%



Year-to-Date 2019

GAAP

$

1,752

45

%

$

1,512

$

342

$

1,169

(18)

%

22.6

%

$

3.88

(14)

%

Restructuring and employee severance

97

97

25

72


0.24

Amortization and other acquisition-related costs

468

468

112

356


1.18

Impairments and (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net6

(492)

(492)

(129)

(363)


(1.20)

Litigation (recoveries)/charges, net

20

20

7

13


0.04

Transitional tax benefit, net5




(8)

8


0.03

Non-GAAP

$

1,845

(13)

%

$

1,605

$

349

$

1,255

%

21.7

%

$

4.17

5

%











Year-to-Date 2018

GAAP

$

1,206

(28)

%

$

959

$

(466)

$

1,422

40

%

(48.6)

%

$

4.50

42

%

Restructuring and employee severance

155

155

29

126


0.40

Amortization and other acquisition-related costs

543

543

143

400