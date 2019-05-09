Cardinal Health Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2019

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) today reported third quarter fiscal year 2019 revenues of $35.2 billion, an increase of 5 percent. The company also reported a decrease in GAAP operating earnings of 21 percent to $432 million and a decrease in non-GAAP operating earnings of 15 percent to $667 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.99, an increase of 22 percent. Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 14 percent to $1.59.

"We are pleased that Cardinal Health again delivered overall operating results that were consistent with our expectations for the quarter," said Mike Kaufmann, CEO. "Solid progress on our strategic initiatives, the recent renewal of our largest customer and our ability to navigate evolving market dynamics give us confidence over the long term."

Q3 FY19 summary



Q3 FY19 Q3 FY18 Y/Y Revenue $35.2 billion $33.6 billion 5%







Operating earnings $432 million $546 million (21)% Non-GAAP operating earnings $667 million $781 million (15)%







Net earnings attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc. $296 million $255 million 16% Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc. $475 million $437 million 9%







Diluted EPS attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc. $0.99 $0.81 22% Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc. $1.59 $1.39 14%

Tax rate

During the third quarters of fiscal 2019 and 2018, GAAP effective tax rates were 20.0 percent and 45.1 percent, respectively, and non-GAAP effective tax rates were 21.6 percent and 37.5 percent, respectively.

This quarter's lower effective tax rates included net favorable discrete items of $0.06 per share and a lower U.S. federal income tax rate. During the same quarter last year, the tax rate included unfavorable discrete items and a significant negative impact from Cordis.

Fiscal year 2019 outlook

The company does not provide GAAP EPS outlook because it is unable to reliably forecast most of the items that are excluded from GAAP EPS to calculate non-GAAP EPS. These items could cause EPS to differ materially from non-GAAP EPS. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" following the attached schedules for additional explanation.

The company is raising the lower end of its fiscal 2019 non-GAAP EPS guidance to the range of $5.02 to $5.17 from the range of $4.97 to $5.17.

Segment results

Pharmaceutical segment

Third quarter revenue for the Pharmaceutical segment increased 6 percent to $31.4 billion due to sales growth from Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers.

Segment profit for the quarter decreased 10 percent to $536 million, which reflects the negative impact from the company's generics program performance, partially offset by Specialty Solutions performance.



Q3 FY19 Q3 FY18 Y/Y Revenue $31.4 billion $29.7 billion 6% Segment profit $536 million $596 million (10)%

Medical segment

Third quarter revenue for the Medical segment was down 1 percent due to the divestitures of the China distribution and naviHealth businesses, offset by growth from existing customers.

Medical segment profit decreased 22 percent to $155 million driven by performance of Cardinal Health Brand products.



Q3 FY19 Q3 FY18 Y/Y Revenue $3.9 billion $3.9 billion (1)% Segment profit $155 million $199 million (22)%

Additional third quarter and recent highlights



Cardinal Health extended its agreements with CVS Health to distribute pharmaceuticals to retail pharmacies and distribution centers through June 30, 2023 .

. Cardinal Health board of directors approved a 1 percent increase in the company's quarterly dividend from $0.4763 per share to $0.4811 per share, or $1.92 on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 1, 2019 .

per share to per share, or on an annualized basis. The dividend will be payable on to shareholders of record on . Cardinal Health announced the acquisition of mscripts®, a company that delivers patient adherence and engagement solutions through an innovative, easy-to-use mobile and web-based health management platform.

Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions announced a collaboration with PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy designed to meet the growing needs of the market and strengthen its cell and gene therapy capability.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company provides clinically proven medical products, pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency from hospital to home. To help combat prescription drug abuse, the company and its education partners created Generation Rx, a national drug education and awareness program. Backed by nearly 100 years of experience, with approximately 50,000 employees in nearly 46 countries, Cardinal Health ranks #14 on the Fortune 500. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com, follow @CardinalHealth on Twitter, @cardinalhealthwings on Facebook and connect on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/ company/cardinal-health.

1GAAP refers to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. This news release includes GAAP financial measures as well as non-GAAP financial measures, which are financial measures not calculated in accordance with GAAP. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" following the attached schedules for definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release, and see the attached schedules for reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements addressing expectations, prospects, estimates and other matters that are dependent upon future events or developments. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "would," "project," "continue," "likely," and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results or guidance, statements of outlook and various accruals and estimates. These matters are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. These risks and uncertainties include competitive pressures in Cardinal Health's various lines of business; the amount or rate of generic deflation and our ability to offset generic deflation and maintain other financial and strategic benefits through our generic sourcing venture with CVS Health; our ability to manage uncertainties associated with the pricing of branded pharmaceuticals, including decreased branded inflation and possible branded price reductions; risks associated with our ability to improve the performance of our Cordis business; risks associated with the integration of the Patient Recovery business, including the ability to successfully operate the acquired businesses, retain customers of the acquired businesses, and achieve the expected synergies and accretion in earnings; the risk of non-renewal under one or more key customer or supplier arrangements or changes to the pricing or other terms of or level of purchases under those arrangements; uncertainties due to government health care reform including federal health care reform proposals; changes in the distribution patterns, reimbursement rates, pricing or rebates for health care products and services; risks associated with the distribution of opioids, including the cost and risk of ongoing investigations and lawsuits by certain governmental and regulatory authorities as well as private plaintiffs, the potential financial impact of taxes or other assessments on the sale of opioids, and potential reputational or operational harm; and changes in foreign currency rates and the cost of commodities such as oil-based resins, cotton, latex and diesel fuel. Cardinal Health is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in Cardinal Health's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports. This release reflects management's views as of May 9, 2019. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Cardinal Health undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Schedule 1 Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)



Third Quarter

Year-to-Date (in millions, except per common share amounts) 2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change Revenue $ 35,228



$ 33,633



5 %

$ 108,181



$ 101,460



7 % Cost of products sold 33,464



31,720



5 %

103,021



96,014



7 % Gross margin 1,764



1,913



(8) %

5,160



5,446



(5) %























Operating expenses:





















Distribution, selling, general and administrative expenses 1,097



1,132



(3) %

3,315



3,325



— % Restructuring and employee severance 53



2



N.M.



97



155



N.M.

Amortization and other acquisition-related costs 154



175



N.M.



468



543



N.M.

Impairments and (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 11



(6)



N.M.



(492)



62



N.M.

Litigation (recoveries)/charges, net 17



64



N.M.



20



155



N.M.

Operating earnings 432



546



(21) %

1,752



1,206



45 %























Other (income)/expense, net (13)



(2)



N.M.



13



(6)



N.M.

Interest expense, net 75



84



(11) %

227



251



(10) % Loss on extinguishment of debt —



—



N.M.

—



2



N.M.

Earnings before income taxes 370



464



(20) %

1,512



959



58 %























Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 74



209



(65) %

342



(466)



(173) % Net earnings 296



255



16 %

1,170



1,425



(18) %























Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



N.M.



(1)



(3)



N.M.

Net earnings attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc. $ 296



$ 255



16 %

$ 1,169



$ 1,422



(18) %























Earnings per common share attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc.:





















Basic $ 0.99



$ 0.81



22 %

$ 3.89



$ 4.52



(14) % Diluted 0.99



0.81



22 %

3.88



4.50



(14) %























Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:





















Basic 298



313







301



314





Diluted 299



315







302



316







Schedule 2 Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions) March 31,

2019

June 30,

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 3,438



$ 1,763

Trade receivables, net 7,879



7,800

Inventories, net 12,622



12,308

Prepaid expenses and other 1,643



1,926

Assets held for sale —



756

Total current assets 25,582



24,553









Property and equipment, net 2,322



2,487

Goodwill and other intangibles, net 11,860



12,229

Other assets 1,045



682

Total assets $ 40,809



$ 39,951









Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 20,517



$ 19,677

Current portion of long-term obligations and other short-term borrowings 1,451



1,001

Other accrued liabilities 1,951



2,002

Liabilities related to assets held for sale —



213

Total current liabilities 23,919



22,893









Long-term obligations, less current portion 7,629



8,012

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 3,029



2,975









Redeemable noncontrolling interests —



12









Total shareholders' equity 6,232



6,059

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity $ 40,809



$ 39,951



Schedule 3 Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Third Quarter

Year-to-Date (in millions) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net earnings $ 296



$ 255



$ 1,170



$ 1,425

















Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 261



259



759



779

Impairments and loss on sale of other investments —



—



2



6

Impairments and (gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 11



(6)



(492)



62

Share-based compensation 23



24



64



64

Provision for bad debts 19



27



59



50

Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligation —



(2)



—



(2)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures:













(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables 35



(15)



(156)



(632)

(Increase)/decrease in inventories 408



130



(345)



(865)

Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable (95)



(472)



846



1,635

Other accrued liabilities and operating items, net 522



554



309



(308)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,480



754



2,216



2,214

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (17)



(1)



(38)



(6,142)

Additions to property and equipment (76)



(78)



(192)



(246)

Purchase of available-for-sale securities and other investments (1)



(1)



(11)



(7)

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities and other investments 2



—



3



65

Proceeds from divestitures, net of cash sold, and disposal of property and equipment held for sale 8



861



749



862

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (84)



781



511



(5,468)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Payment of contingent consideration obligation —



(5)



—



(22)

Net change in short-term borrowings —



(205)



—



(50)

Purchase of noncontrolling interests



—



—



—



(106)

Proceeds from long-term obligations, net of issuance costs 1



—



1



3

Reduction of long-term obligations (1)



—



(3)



(403)

Net tax proceeds/(withholdings) from share-based compensation —



13



(13)



(3)

Dividends on common shares (142)



(140)



(435)



(436)

Purchase of treasury shares —



(300)



(600)



(450)

Net cash used in financing activities (142)



(637)



(1,050)



(1,467)

















Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and equivalents 2



10



(2)



17

Change in cash held for sale —



18



—



—

















Net increase/(decrease) in cash and equivalents 1,256



926



1,675



(4,704)

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 2,182



1,249



1,763



6,879

Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 3,438



$ 2,175



$ 3,438



$ 2,175



Schedule 4 Cardinal Health, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information

Third Quarter

















(in millions) 2019

2018

(in millions) 2019

2018 Pharmaceutical







Medical























Revenue







Revenue





Amount $ 31,361



$ 29,720



Amount $ 3,871



$ 3,916

Growth rate 6 %

5 %

Growth rate (1) %

15 %

















Segment profit







Segment profit





Amount $ 536



$ 596



Amount $ 155



$ 199

Growth rate (10) %

(3) %

Growth rate (22) %

34 % Segment profit margin 1.71 %

2.00 %

Segment profit margin 4.01 %

5.09 %



Year-to-Date

















(in millions) 2019

2018

(in millions) 2019

2018 Pharmaceutical







Medical























Revenue







Revenue





Amount $ 96,516



$ 89,786



Amount $ 11,678



$ 11,684

Growth rate 7 %

3 %

Growth rate — %

16 %

















Segment profit







Segment profit





Amount $ 1,388



$ 1,576



Amount $ 479



$ 548

Growth rate (12) %

(6) %

Growth rate1 (13) %

26 % Segment profit margin 1.44 %

1.76 %

Segment profit margin 4.10 %

4.69 %



1Segment profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 includes a $64 million impact from the roll-out of the inventory fair value step up related to the Patient Recovery acquisition.