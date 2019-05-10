Cardinal Operating Company Seeks Bids For Coal

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May, 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Operating Company (COC) on behalf of AEP Generation Resources Inc. (AEPGR), an unregulated wholly owned subsidiary of AEP Energy Supply, LLC is seeking bids for the supply of coal to Cardinal Power Plant Units 1, 2, and 3. AEP Energy Supply, LLC, which owns Cardinal Unit 1, is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) and Buckeye Power, Inc. (BPI), which owns Cardinal Units 2 and 3, is a corporation not for profit organized and existing under the laws of the state of Ohio and engaged in the generation and transmission of electric energy in Ohio for distribution and use by its membership.

Proposals for term coal are being sought for delivery beginning Q1 2020 and lasting up to 3 years. AEPGR and/or BPI may choose to individually transact on a specific year, or years, contained within a term proposal. Delivery via FOB Barge and/or FOB Truck Cardinal Plant.

Proposal packages must be received no later than 5 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019. Proposals can be submitted by e-mail to jdhenry@aepes.com, or delivered in an envelope marked "COC RFP- COAL PROPOSAL" to COC RFP- COAL PROPOSAL, Attn: Jim Henry, AEP Energy Supply, 303 Marconi Blvd. 4th Floor, Columbus, OH, 43215. Proposals are to be kept open for acceptance by AEPGR and/or BPI until 5 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019.

Complete details about the Requests for Proposals are available at www.aep.com/go/coaloffers.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's more than 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 219,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with more than 32,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana and east Texas). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide.

