Cardinal Ventures Selects Allbridge as the HD TV Provider for The Blake Senior Living Communities

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allbridge, the leading integrator of data, video, and voice solutions for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education properties nationwide, is working with Cardinal Ventures to provide high definition (HD) television services to upscale senior living communities across the Southern United States. Presently, Allbridge services thirteen of The Blake Management Group (BMG) properties, with plans to add several more this year.

Cardinal Ventures is a commercial real estate company focused on creating distinctive places that enhance both quality of life and the community. They are the developers and an affiliate operating company of BMG, a privately held senior living operator of the Blake senior living communities. Cardinal Ventures selected Allbridge to be the principle provider of entertainment solutions for select Blake communities, which includes hundreds of DIRECTV HD channels for residents to enjoy.

"At Cardinal Ventures, we strive to partner with organizations that provide innovative solutions to improve the service that we provide to our residents, and Allbridge is doing just that," said Harrison Young, Principal at Cardinal Ventures. "We are excited about this partnership and the services that Allbridge is bringing to our senior living communities."

Formed in 2007 and based out of Jackson, Mississippi, Cardinal Ventures has developed upscale senior living communities in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina. BMG simultaneously staffs and operates with the best-trained teams in the country with the goal of providing outstanding senior living services that are meaningful, compassionate, and innovative. They aim to maintain as much independence as possible for their residents while offering assisted living services and professional memory care.

"The Blake properties are an impressive collection of upscale communities that boast setting a new tradition of care," said Steve Morrissey, VP of Sales for Healthcare at Allbridge. "The entertainment solution we provided delivers a modern, robust HD selection to enhance resident satisfaction, and it is scalable to evolve with future expectations."

Allbridge's simplified television solutions designed specifically for senior living communities are more user-friendly for residents, requiring less involvement from maintenance staff. Using centralized, scalable COM3000 headend equipment, Allbridge is able to deliver hundreds of DIRECTV HD channels to residents without the clutter of a set-top box in each room. They also offer the option for a customized community channel, which allows the property to keep residents up-to-date on any community happenings. Allbridge managed video services include 24x7x365 technical support for the property and residents.

About Allbridge

Allbridge delivers one connected experience with all data, video, and voice technologies for Hospitality, Healthcare, and Higher Education organizations. Formerly Bulk TV & Internet, DCI Design Communications, and EthoStream, Allbridge currently serves more than one million rooms nationally and positions properties for the future while strengthening the relationships they have with their customers. The company is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina with additional offices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Garden City, New York. For more information, please visit www.allbridge.com.

About Cardinal Ventures

Cardinal Ventures is a commercial real estate company focused on creating distinctive places that enhance both quality of life and the community. Cardinal Ventures has developed over one million square feet of senior living projects. Additionally, an affiliate of Cardinal Ventures, Inc., Blake Management Group, manages senior living assets throughout the Southeast. For more information, please visit https://cardinalventures.net/.

About The Blake

The Blake is a collection of communities in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia that provides top-quality assisted living and memory care services for older adults. The communities are managed by Blake Management Group, a leader in senior living that sets high standards and provides long-term stability for each location. For more information, please visit https://www.blakeliving.com/bmg/home/.

