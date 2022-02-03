Cardiovascular Medical Devices Market to record 6.99 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022|38% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK SE, and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., General Electric Co., Medtronic Plc, Siemens AG, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc among others.

10+ – Including Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK SE, and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., General Electric Co., Medtronic Plc, Siemens AG, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Product (diagnostic and monitoring systems and surgical devices)

Product (diagnostic and monitoring systems and surgical devices) Geographies: North America, Europe , Asia , and ROW

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Cardiovascular Medical Devices Market is expected to increase by USD 24.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, at an accelerated CAGR of 8.92%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. North America will register the highest growth rate of 38% among the other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America.

Regional Market Outlook

The Cardiovascular Medical Devices Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for cardiovascular medical devices market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in ROW.

The increasing number of interventional cardiovascular cases to monitor and reduce CVDs is increasing the demand for cardiovascular medical devices in North America. In developed countries, such as the US and Canada, healthcare facilities are improving at a rapid pace, which increases the demand for cardiovascular medical devices. These medical facilities use technologically advanced cardiovascular medical devices to improve the quality of life, offer better patient healthcare, and minimize hospital stays. Owing to the advanced healthcare settings, such procedures can be performed in the outpatient settings of hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), and digital catheter labs. Also, the presence of reimbursement for cardiovascular interventional procedures and other procedures such as heart biopsy procedures (endomyocardial biopsy), coronary angiogram, and replacement of heart valves in a few countries increases the demand for cardiovascular medical devices.

For more key highlights on the regional market - Download our FREE sample report

Vendor Insights-

The Cardiovascular Medical Devices Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Canon Inc.- The company offers Advanced cardiac echo that allows working at the forefront of cardiovascular imaging and research.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Cardiovascular Medical Devices Market Driver:

Rising incidence of cardiac diseases & the growth of insurance providers:

The rising incidence of cardiac diseases and the growth of insurance providers are some of the key drivers for supporting cardiovascular medical devices' market growth. The incidence of heart diseases is increasing in developed as well as developing countries. The prevalence of heart valve diseases is also rising due to the increased life expectancy in the elderly population. It is one of the most serious and common valve diseases and is likely to increase with advancing age. Thus, the growing prevalence of heart valve diseases such as CHD, aortic stenosis, and mitral heart valve diseases is likely to increase the demand for heart disease treatment devices, including cardiovascular medical devices. Such an increase in heart valve diseases will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Cardiovascular Medical Devices Market Trend:

Business strategies:

Business strategies to emerge in the market is another factor contributing to the cardiovascular medical devices market growth. For instance, Stryker reprocesses single-use medical devices such as cardiovascular diagnostic catheters through its department named Stryker Sustainability Solutions. Though reprocessed single-use cardiovascular medical devices can raise questions on their medical safety, the products are processed and sterilized in such a way, which decreases the chances of infection. Reprocessing of single-use cardiovascular medical devices can help to reduce the cost burden on hospitals, which also helps to reduce the cardiovascular procedure cost. Both patients and end-users (hospitals and clinics) can benefit from it. Thus, such business strategies may drive market growth during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports-

Cardiovascular Catheters Market -The cardiovascular catheters market share is expected to increase by USD 5.97 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.66%. Download a free sample now!

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US -The intraoperative neuromonitoring market size in the US has the potential to grow by USD 955.33 million during 2020-2024. Download a free sample now!

Cardiovascular Medical Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, BIOTRONIK SE and Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., General Electric Co., Medtronic Plc, Siemens AG, and W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio