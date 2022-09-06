Cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market, Increase in product launches to boost market growth 2026 - Technavio

Sep 06, 2022, 12:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market is expected to grow by USD 592.22 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. The report extensively covers cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market segmentation by product (2D, 3D, 4D, and 5D) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
The cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Boston Scientific Corp., Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., Christie Innomed Inc., CQuence Health Group, Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Scintica Instrumentation Inc., Siemens AG, Suntrion Wholesale Trading LLC, and Ultromics Ltd. among others.
The rise in product introductions is one of the main reasons fueling growth in the market for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems. The market trend for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems is likely to benefit from technological advancements in the ensuing years. The market for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems will face significant obstacles throughout the forecast period, including the high cost of these devices.
Cardiovascular Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Vendors:
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Butterfly Network Inc.
- Canon Inc.
- Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Christie Innomed Inc.
- CQuence Health Group
- Esaote Spa
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Ultromics Ltd.
The market share growth for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems in the 2D, 3D, and 4D categories will be high. The coronary CT angiography procedure uses a lot of 2D cardiovascular ultrasound equipment. Cardiovascular ultrasound imaging devices in 2D and 3D are inexpensive, making them popular in emerging and impoverished nations. Due to their higher image quality, 3D and 4D cardiovascular ultrasound imaging devices are becoming more and more popular.
Key Regions for Cardiovascular Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market
37% of the market's growth will stem from North America over the forecast period. The two biggest markets in North America for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging equipment are the US and Canada. Compared to the markets in Europe and Asia, this region's market will grow more slowly. Over the projection period, the expansion of the cardiovascular ultrasound imaging systems market in North America would be aided by the presence of international vendors in the US.
|
Cardiovascular Ultrasound Imaging Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 592.22 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.29
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Boston Scientific Corp., Butterfly Network Inc., Canon Inc., Chison Medical Technologies Co. Ltd., Christie Innomed Inc., CQuence Health Group, Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medis Medical Imaging Systems BV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Scintica Instrumentation Inc., Sectra AB, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Suntrion Wholesale Trading LLC, and Ultromics Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
