Cardless ATM Market Size to Grow by USD 2.11 Bn, 53% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardless ATM market size is expected to grow by USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. This growth can be attributed to the increased penetration of smartphones. However, regulations on contactless payment transactions can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cardless ATM Market 2022-2026

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Cardless ATM Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offsite ATM - size and forecast 2021-2026

Onsite ATM - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cardless ATM Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing adoption of contactless payment services. Moreover, the growth of the market in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The US is a key country for the cardless ATM market in North America.

Driver and Trend

The increased penetration of smartphones is driving market growth, especially in emerging countries, due to the rising sales of low-priced smartphones. These smartphones have several features of high-end smartphones. Moreover, NFC chips enable smartphones to connect with other NFC-enabled devices in cardless ATMs for data transfer. A smartphone can also read QR codes on the ATM screen. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global cardless ATM market during the forecast period.

The emergence of biometric ATMs is a key trend. Concerns regarding hygiene due to the outbreak of harmful diseases are increasing in various countries. Hence, to tackle issues related to the spread of communicable diseases, vendors are focusing on contactless biometrics, including retina and iris scanning and 3D facial recognition. Therefore, a rise in the use of biometrics in the global cardless ATM market will open new growth opportunities for vendors.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for detailed information about market dynamics

Major Cardless ATM Companies

Banco Santander SA

Barclays Bank Plc

Citigroup Inc.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Fifth Third Bancorp

Fujitsu Ltd.

GRG Banking

HDFC Bank Ltd.

HSBC Holdings Plc

Hyosung Corp.

ICICI Bank Ltd.

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

NCR Corp.

State Bank of India

Turk Ekonomi Bank AS

Wells Fargo and Co.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Credit Card Payments Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by end-user (consumer or individual and commercial) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth by the consumer or individual segment will be significant.

Fuel Cards Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by type (branded, universal, and merchant) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 38% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The market share growth by the branded segment will be significant.

Cardless ATM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Banco Santander SA, Barclays Bank Plc, Citigroup Inc., Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, Fujitsu Ltd., GRG Banking, HDFC Bank Ltd., HSBC Holdings Plc, Hyosung Corp., ICICI Bank Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., NCR Corp., State Bank of India, Turk Ekonomi Bank AS, and Wells Fargo and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Offsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Offsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Offsite ATM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Offsite ATM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Onsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Onsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Onsite ATM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Onsite ATM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Onsite ATM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Citigroup Inc.

Exhibit 93: Citigroup Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Citigroup Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Citigroup Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Citigroup Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Exhibit 97: Commonwealth Bank of Australia - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 98: Commonwealth Bank of Australia - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 99: Commonwealth Bank of Australia - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 100: Commonwealth Bank of Australia - Segment focus

10.5 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Exhibit 101: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Diebold Nixdorf Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 105: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 GRG Banking

Exhibit 109: GRG Banking - Overview



Exhibit 110: GRG Banking - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: GRG Banking - Key offerings

10.8 HDFC Bank Ltd.

Exhibit 112: HDFC Bank Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: HDFC Bank Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: HDFC Bank Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: HDFC Bank Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 HSBC Holdings Plc

Exhibit 116: HSBC Holdings Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: HSBC Holdings Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: HSBC Holdings Plc - Key news



Exhibit 119: HSBC Holdings Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: HSBC Holdings Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Hyosung Corp.

Exhibit 121: Hyosung Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Hyosung Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Hyosung Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Hyosung Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Exhibit 125: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 126: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Segment focus

10.12 NCR Corp.

Exhibit 129: NCR Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: NCR Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: NCR Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: NCR Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: NCR Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio