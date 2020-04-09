Care Access Research Launches COVID-19 Clinical Trials Alliance to Accelerate Vaccine and Drug Development

BOSTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Access Research, the leader in rapid development and management of high-performing clinical research sites, announced it launched the COVID-19 Clinical Trials Alliance to connect sites, sponsors and CROs to accelerate COVID-19 trials required for FDA approval of vaccines, drugs and diagnostics.

Anticipating the urgent need for speeding up the clinical trial process, Care Access Research started the COVID-19 Clinical Trials Alliance to help solve the health care industry's next challenge: quickly finding enough sites capable of running efficient, high-quality COVID-19 trials. The growing number of pharmaceutical and biotech companies racing to develop viable coronavirus tests and drugs calls for sites to be ready to support them.

"The industry needs swift collaboration like never before. It is critical for study sponsors to find clinical trial sites fast enough to avoid delays in trials. Each day lost means lives lost," said Ahmad Namvargolian, CEO and co-founder of Care Access Research. "Now more than ever, the industry needs the ability to quickly connect research-capable clinics and hospitals with trial sponsors looking for them. This alliance gives sponsors a simple way to connect with sites around the globe to run their COVID-19 trials."

The COVID-19 Clinical Trials Alliance will accelerate trials by matching research-enabled sites with study sponsors. Making hundreds of sites available in one place to COVID-19 studies will cut out the months-long lag typical when finding research sites for studies. As part of its work for the Alliance, Care Access Research will also provide support services to sites that want to run COVID-19 studies but lack necessary infrastructure.

"Care Access Research has been a fantastic partner in preparing our site to run COVID-19 trials," said Dr. Peder J. Pedersen, a gastroenterologist and principal investigator in Salt Lake City who is now preparing for upcoming COVID-19 studies. "While we focus primarily on GI studies at our site, we want to contribute to the COVID-19 response. Care Access Research has made it possible for us to do that."

