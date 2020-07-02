Care Access Research Validation Study of COVID-19 At-Home Saliva Test by Phosphorus is Granted EUA by FDA

BOSTON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Access Research, the leader in rapid development and management of high-performing clinical research sites, announced that its validation study of a saliva-based COVID-19 at-home viral test for Phosphorus was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA.

Care Access Research owns more than 40 research sites around the US with a focus on quality data, rigorous research processes, and clinical trials as a care option for patients. More than 180 Sponsors and CROs rely on Care Access Research for trial management and reliable results.

Phosphorus, a leading genomics firm headquartered in New York City, partnered with Care Access Research for validation study of COVID-19 at-home saliva test.

"Testing for COVID-19 is a very important part of getting life back to normal," said Ahmad Namvargolian CEO of Care Access Research. "We were excited to partner with Phosphorus and provide our expertise in clinical trial studies, and very excited that FDA authorized this test."

Consumers can submit their request for the testing kit online. After the request is approved and validated by a physician, a sample collection kit will be shipped to the consumer's home with easy-to-follow instructions.

"This specific trial was very important as home testing kits help to get as many people tested and can detect early cases of COVID," said Dr. Ruby Hussain, Care Access Research Investigator. "I strongly believe the key to fighting this is early detection and testing as many patients as possible."

"COVID testing is essential to getting life back to normal. This test will allow people from coast to coast to be tested from the safety of their homes with the oversight of medical personnel," said Alexander Bisignano, co-founder and CEO of Phosphorus. "We thank the FDA for their hard work throughout this crisis and the quick action they have taken. We look forward to helping the country re-open."

The details of this study is now under journal review and available in pre-print.

About Care Access Research

By uniting healthcare heroes to bridge standard care with clinical research, Care Access Research is transforming the industry to accelerate the development of breakthrough therapies and life-saving treatments. For more information, visit www.CareAccessResearch.com.

Media Contact: Ahmad Namvargolian | 339.217.8781

About Phosphorus

Phosphorus's mission is to improve human health by better understanding and harnessing the power of the human genome. Having built the most comprehensive, high-quality, and cost-effective portfolio of genetic tests, Phosphorus is able to increase access and quality of care in the burgeoning field of genomics. For more information, visit phosphorus.com.

SOURCE Care Access Research

