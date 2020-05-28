Care Continuity Partners with Mississippi Hospital Association

DALLAS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Continuity Inc., a leader of health care patient navigation across the health care continuum, today announced a partnership with the Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA) to provide a statewide Health Information Exchange (HIE). The goal of the partnership is to serve as a catalyst for Mississippi hospitals and affiliated physicians as they transition from fee-for-service to value-based care, where service payments are linked to patient health outcomes.

Care Continuity will deliver its proprietary navigation technology and patient advocacy solutions to health systems throughout Mississippi.

"Providing the data infrastructure to enable health systems to track patients through their individual journey will ensure patients are receiving quality care in a timely manner," said Andrew Thorby, CEO, Care Continuity. "All of us at Care Continuity are excited about this partnership with MHA and are particularly impressed by the vision of MHA to be a catalyst for better patient navigation and outcomes."

Two of the largest health systems in Mississippi and three regional hospitals have committed to launch the new HIE in May of 2020 with several additional hospitals joining this summer. The initial phase includes notifications of key patient events such as inpatient admissions, emergency department visits and post-acute care transitions. At launch, physicians, office managers, clinics and other professionals involved in patient care will have the ability, at patients' and providers' discretion, to receive customizable text and/or email admission notifications for all connected entities across Mississippi.

"Our partnership with Care Continuity allows all Mississippi providers to deliver care to their patients fully aware of key events impacting them, such as a visit to an emergency department, while also ensuring that all members of the patient care team are working from the same set of information. This will help our hospitals address one of the greatest challenges in health care — delivering the right care at the right time," said Timothy H. Moore, president and CEO, Mississippi Hospital Association.

As the Care Continuity platform rolls out, participants will have the option to subscribe to advanced capabilities such as:

secure clinical document exchange

provider-to-provider referral management

support for collaboration within patient-centered care teams and payers

Additionally, the new Health Information Exchange will help hospitals meet the new interoperability and patient access notification requirements recently announced by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

For more information about Care Continuity Inc., please visit carecontinuity.com.

About Care Continuity Inc.

Care Continuity Inc., as a leader of patient navigation and network integration solutions creates a system of communication that connects delivery networks and payers while placing patients and their care teams at the center. The patient is rewarded with a seamless journey across the care continuum while clinicians can be confident that their efforts will be reinforced by a supportive system that facilitates integrated patient care.

About MHA

The Mississippi Hospital Association (MHA) is the state organization that represents and serves all types of hospitals, health care networks, and their patients and communities. Over 100 hospitals, health care systems, networks, other providers of care and their over 50,000 employees come together to form MHA.

Through their representation and advocacy activities, MHA ensures that members' perspectives and needs are heard and addressed in national and state health policy development, legislative and regulatory debates and judicial matters. MHA's advocacy efforts include the legislative and executive branches and include the legislative and regulatory arenas.

SOURCE Care Continuity, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.carecontinuity.com

