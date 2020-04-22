Care Directives Opens Up Advance Directive and POLST Registry Access During COVID-19 Health Crisis

MURRIETA, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Directives, a provider of purpose-built solutions to share and receive advance care planning documents, announced today free access to its registry of advance directives, POLST and durable power of attorney for healthcare forms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Any healthcare organization providing patient care (COVID-19 and Non-COVID-19) that needs access to patient advance care planning documents will receive complimentary on-demand access during this national healthcare crisis period. The company's invitation extends to health systems, hospitals, medical groups, skilled nursing facilities, home care agencies and emergency medical service (EMS) providers.

As part of the offering, Care Directives will issue thousands of free Advance Directive information Exchange (ADiE) user accounts to qualified healthcare provider organizations. ADiE is a cloud-based repository for Physician Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment (POLST), Advance Directives (ADs), durable power of attorney (DPOAs) for healthcare, living wills, and related documents and forms.

"Now more than ever our team appreciates what a valuable tool ADiE is. Having quick and easy access to a patient's POLST form helps ensure patients receive the care they want in every situation," said Jhyl Mumford, RN, VP of Clinical Operations, Butterfly Hospice Care, located in Fountain Valley and Upland, California.

"Front-line healthcare teams face the immediate challenge of providing medical care to critically ill patients. They don't have time to stop and request copies of advance directives or POLST forms," said Susie Flores, CEO of Care Directives. "By opening up access to our repository, patients and families are assured their care requests are received and respected during this unprecedented time."

Care Directives is partnered with Kno2 and Vouched to facilitate provider access to their ADiE application. The company's cloud-based platform supports over 2.7 million advance directive and POLST form queries per year. Providers can sign up for their fee account here http://www.caredirectives.org/covid-19/ .

About Care Directives

Care Directives bridges the gap between medical providers and care settings by eliminating barriers to communication for patients' end-of-life wishes. Care Directives' Advance Directive information Exchange (ADiE) is a cloud-based agnostic solution that integrates into existing workflows across all care settings. The POLST form, completed in skilled nursing or other post-acute care settings, is uploaded and available for access immediately by caregivers in real time. Based in Southern California, Care Directives is proven to streamline critical transitions of care, improve coordination across diverse teams, respect patient wishes, and reduce undesired care and suffering. For more information, go to www.caredirectives.org .

