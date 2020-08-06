Care Resource Awarded $268,280 by Health Foundation of South Florida for New Medical Equipment

MIAMI, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Resource has received a $246,280 grant from Health Foundation of South Florida (HFSF) to fund the purchase of medical and pediatric equipment for the renovated and expanded Midtown Miami Health Center and Administrative Headquarters. HFSF's investment will allow Care Resource to provide expanded and enhanced access to primary care and other support services to uninsured, underinsured, and underserved patients in Miami, reducing barriers to care.

Care Resource's renovations will increase medical exam rooms from 10 to 24, and pediatric exam rooms from 3 to 5. HFSF's support will outfit all 29 exam rooms with vital medical equipment, strengthening the health center's ability to meet the unique health care needs of the most vulnerable in South Florida, who often have fragmented, uncoordinated, and discontinuous care. The renovated health center will integrate an array of comprehensive preventative and social services to address the holistic needs of children, adolescents, and adults, and will feature the Food for Life Network Food Pantry and Nutritional Center on the first floor. The health center is expected to open by mid-2021. To learn more about the Capital Fund visit capitalfund.careresource.org.

About Care Resource:

Care Resource is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with four locations located in Midtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. We provide comprehensive health and support services to address the full health care needs of our pediatric, adolescent, and adult populations. For more about Care Resource, visit https://CareResource.org.

About Health Foundation of South Florida:

The mission of Health Foundation of South Florida is to invest in and be a catalyst for collaborations, policy and systems change that improves the health of South Florida communities, with a focus on vulnerable, low to moderate income populations. Established in 1993, the nonprofit foundation has awarded over $131 million to nonprofits providing programs and services in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. For more information, visit hfsf.org and follow @HealthSFL.

