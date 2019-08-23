Care To Stay Home® Named #1 Best Workplace in Aging Services Among At-Home Care Providers by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Care To Stay Home® has been ranked the #1 Best Workplaces in Aging Services for At-Home Care companies by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE. The Great Place to Work® Institute surveyed more than 230,000 Senior Care employees from across the nation to create the second annual Best Workplaces in Aging Services List. The in-depth survey evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job and included areas such as employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning.

"We are so happy to be listed as the #1 Best Workplaces in Aging Services out of all the At-Home Care providers nationwide," said Kraig Nakano, President, and CEO of Care To Stay Home®. Mr. Nakano noted, "Our team has worked hard to make adjustments in our operation to improve employee engagement and recognition. It appears that those adjustments have in fact improved our overall employee satisfaction."

"We have a saying at Care To Stay Home®, Hire for Character and Train for Skill," said Mr. Parker Wells, Chief Operating Officer who went on to say, "Recruiting has been a top priority for our company, we want to hire and retain the best talent in the business." The survey results also showed that 98% of all new hires felt that they felt welcomed and part of the team upon joining Care To Stay Home®.

In order to make The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work® -Certified standard. This meant that survey results truly represent all employees by using the Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work® For All™. 85% of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. Great Place to Work® analyzes these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical relative to their peers in the industry. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they're consistently experienced.

According to the 2019 survey, 95% of Care To Stay Home® employees agree that Care To Stay Home® is a great place to work. Mrs. Megan Lopez, Director of Human Resources, stated, "We work hard to create a company culture that values employee input and feedback. The survey results are a validation that we are doing the right things at Care To Stay Home®," in response to another highlight from the Great Place to Work® survey results. 98% of employees stated that Care To Stay Home® management is approachable and easy to talk with.

"We applaud Care To Stay Home® for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE based on anonymous employee feedback from Great Place to Work® -Certified™ organizations. Care To Stay Home® also was ranked as the 6th Best Workplace for Aging Services by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE in 2018.

About Care To Stay Home®

Care To Stay Home® is focused on Enhancing the Independence, Dignity & Quality of life for loved ones who desire to stay in their own home. Founded by Mark Wells, Kraig Nakano and Parker Wells in 2007, Care To Stay Home® has expanded to six locations throughout California, Arizona, Washington, Idaho and Utah. Care To Stay Home® is focused on providing peace of mind to those shouldering the responsibility of caring for their loved ones at home. Through Dedicated, Compassionate, Professional Caregivers, we assist our clients and their loved ones to achieve their highest level of independent living at home. For employment opportunities, visit our Employment Page. To learn more, visit www.CareToStayHome.com on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work® helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com.

FORTUNE is a registered trademark of Time Inc. and is used under license. From FORTUNE, August 22, 2019, Time Inc. Used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with and do not endorse products or services of Care To Stay Home®.

