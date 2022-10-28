Care transcends boundaries at VEOCEL(TM)

LENZING, Austria, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We care for our planet and strive to tackle climate change; we care for our partners and strive to provide them with the very best sustainable nonwoven materials through our carbon neutral VEOCEL™ branded lyocell fibers; We care for our consumers, helping to design products which they can use without fear for environmental consequences.

At VEOCEL™, care also means action. That's why we have always done everything we can to innovate and drive change across the nonwovens industry. To create a more environmentally friendly world, we believe in working tirelessly to transition our industry wholeheartedly toward sustainable and biodegradable materials which leave no impact on our environment after their use.

As Nelson Mandela once said, "there can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children". So, let's continue to work together to pave the way for a sustainable future for many generations to come.

Some latest VEOCEL™ brand stories include:

VEOCEL™ brand joins environmental advocates to expand the definition of "care"

On World Environment Day 2022, the VEOCEL™ brand announced the 'VEOCEL™ cares for the future' initiative. The global campaign strives to motivate millennials and Gen Z to explore the meaning of care through social media initiatives conducted in collaboration with VEOCEL's longtime partner, One Tree Planted.

Q&A with VEOCEL ™ Global Brand Ambassador Valeria Lipovetsky

In June this year, VEOCEL™ introduced Valeria Lipovetsky, a mother of three, public figure and a business owner, as the VEOCEL™ brand's first global ambassador. Valeria has been taking her 2 million Instagram followers on an educational journey with VEOCEL™ to discover how to live more sustainably and learn how the boundless love she has for her children drives her care for the future.

VEOCEL™ joins hands with new co-branding partners in Asia

Across key markets in Asia, VEOCEL™ continues to increase its portfolio of co-branding partners. They have all partnered with the VEOCEL™ brand to adopt wood based and biodegradable VEOCEL™ branded fibers for hygiene and care products.

Lenzing celebrates 40 years of cooperation with EDANA

The European Disposables and Nonwovens Association (EDANA) awarded the Lenzing group with a certificate for its 40-year long membership. Lenzing is a long-standing member of EDANA as they both share the same goals of fostering sustainable innovation and building an eco-friendly industry.

SOURCE VEOCEL