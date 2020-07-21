CareCentrix Adds Charles G. Berg to Board of Directors

HARTFORD, Conn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leader in tech-enabled post-acute and home-based solutions, has added Charles Berg to its board of directors. Berg brings broad health plan and provider experience to CareCentrix, having served as a senior executive at UnitedHealth Group, WellCare and Oxford Health. He served on the board of the palliative care company Turn-Key Health, acquired by CareCentrix in May 2020.

Berg believes home-and community-based services (HCBS) are the future of healthcare delivery, and understands the power of integrating palliative care into the continuum of care solutions offered by CareCentrix. The acquisition of Turn-Key Health and the addition of Berg to the board of directors represent the next stage in CareCentrix's plan to provide more access to home-based services for all patients, including those with advanced illnesses.

"Chuck shares our passion to provide more care to the home and our commitment to keep the patient at the center of the care we manage," said CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll. "Chuck is a proven entrepreneur and innovator and we are delighted to have him join our team."

"In the healthcare industry, companies often claim to address care quality and rising costs, but few companies have spent years helping payors and providers deliver remarkable results like CareCentrix has for millions of patients," said Berg. "It's a privilege to join this team and work together to meet the increasing patient and industry demand for more healthcare at home with the proven comprehensive solutions offered by CareCentrix."

Along with his new role at CareCentrix, Berg currently serves on the board of directors of DaVita and Justworks. The executive chairperson of WellCare Health Plans from 2008 until 2013, Berg was previously president and CEO provider Oxford Health Plans, which was acquired by UnitedHealth Group. Upon the acquisition of Oxford, Berg became an executive of UnitedHealth Group. Berg was also the founder and served as CEO of Health Partners, a physician network-management company. He is a graduate of Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., and he earned his law degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is committed to making the home the center of patient care. With more than 20 years of experience working with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs, CareCentrix allows patients to heal or age where they want to be: at home. CareCentrix manages care for 26 million members through over 8,000 provider locations. Through advanced analytics and tech-enabled care, CareCentrix helps determine the appropriate site for post-acute care, and provides support and coordination for patients and their families throughout care transitions, including to and from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and through Home Health, Home DME, Home Infusion, Home Sleep services, and Palliative Illness Management. For more information, please visit www.carecentrix.com.

