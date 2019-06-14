CareCentrix Appoints Former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy to its Strategic Advisory Board

HARTFORD, Conn., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix , a leading provider of home-based post-acute care solutions, today announced the appointment of Patrick J. Kennedy, former U.S. Representative (D-RI), to its strategic advisory board. Kennedy is one of the leading advocates for the awareness, screening and treatment of mental health, and a proponent of a patient-centric approach to care, which is central to CareCentrix's vision of a world where everyone can heal and age at home.

"Medical and behavioral conditions frequently co-exist, and treating both improves outcomes and cost. To maximize impact there must be more consistent access to and delivery of behavioral services across the continuum," said John Driscoll, chief executive officer, CareCentrix. "We are thrilled for Mr. Kennedy's thought-leadership to shape and improve the access to mental health services in the home."

During his 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives serving Rhode Island's First Congressional District, Kennedy led a surge in support for mental health equity, becoming one of the most recognized advocates for the cause in Congress. He is most widely known as the lead sponsor of the groundbreaking Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (The Federal Parity Law), which requires insurers to cover treatment for mental health and substance use disorders no more restrictively than treatment for illnesses of the body, such as diabetes and cancer.

According to the National Institutes of Mental Health , almost one in five American adults suffers from some form of mental illness; yet community-based and home-based healthcare for mental illness continues to lag behind home-based care for physical conditions. In partnership with Kennedy, CareCentrix will address this issue through its efforts to advance the availability of and access to comprehensive home-based health care services.

"As a nation, we are at a crossroads in terms of how we treat those with mental health and substance use disorders," said Kennedy. "We must do away with the separate and unequal system of care they have faced for far too long, and replace it with a quality, integrated approach that treats the body and the mind. The services CareCentrix provides are critical to the system we need. That's why I am proud to partner with them to help advance sound strategies across the entire care continuum."

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is architecting the future of care at home. CareCentrix works with payors and providers to allow patients to heal or age where they want to be: at home. CareCentrix currently manages care for more than 26 million members through over 8,000 provider locations. Through advanced analytics, CareCentrix helps determine the appropriate site for post-acute care, and provides support and coordination for patients and their families throughout care transitions, including to and from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) and through Home Health, Home DME, Home Infusion, Home Sleep services, and Palliative Illness Management. For more information, please visit http://www.CareCentrix.com .

