CareCentrix Earns 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award and 2021 Great Place to Work® Certification

HARTFORD, Conn., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leader in health-at-home solutions, today announced it earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award, issued by Energage, and the designation as a 2020-2021 Great Place to Work-Certified company.

This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, which offers national recognition for organizations with more than 150 employees, and those that have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and Top Workplaces USA selected CareCentrix as a winner out of more than 1,100 companies that completed an employee engagement survey. Results were calculated by comparing the Energage survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

Similarly, the Great Place to Work designation uses validated employee feedback gathered with rigorous, data-driven collection methods to certify that at least 7 out of 10 employees have a consistently positive experience at CareCentrix. Great Place to Work is a global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. This is the second year CareCentrix is a certified Great Place to Work company, and CareCentrix's trust index score increased four points to the current level of 81 percent from 77 percent last year.

"Team members at CareCentrix bring their expertise and dedication to the table every day to help support our patients and health plan and provider partners with the tools they need to deliver better care," said John Driscoll, CEO of CareCentrix. "At CareCentrix we are committed to making the home the center of care, and are proud to put our team members at the center of this effort with unique programs that foster a positive environment, even as we work remotely."

The Top Workplaces USA award and the Great Place to Work certification continue a series of public recognitions demonstrating the strength of CareCentrix's company culture. In September, CareCentrix was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by The Hartford Courant, and in April, CareCentrix was named a Top Workplace for 2020 and 2019 by the Tampa Bay Times.

"The past year has changed how millions of workers conduct business, but employees still need ways to connect with each other, even if they are remote," said CareCentrix President and COO Laizer Kornwasser. "The Top Workplaces USA Award and our recent Great Place to Work certification are validations of our approach to company culture and serve as a reminder that it is possible to foster a positive workplace as we navigate challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Some of CareCentrix's employee programs include:

CareCentrix Cares Fund: CareCentrix Cares was established to meet critical needs of employees undergoing difficult challenges in their lives. CareCentrix Cares honors the obligations that our company believes we have to support one another in times of need. The program is exclusively funded through the generosity of CareCentrix employees, and more than 60 percent of employees contribute to CareCentrix Cares. The program is confidential for donors and recipients. Since 2015, CareCentrix has distributed over $530,000 in financial assistance to more than 300 employees. In March of 2020, CareCentrix amended CareCentrix Cares eligibility requirements to meet the needs of employees experiencing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voice of the Employee (VOE): CareCentrix believes every employee, at every level and area of the organization, has a voice in making CareCentrix a great place to work. The VOE team, now in its sixth year, is selected through an annual application process and takes part in giving back to the community, helping team members live healthier lives, encouraging team members to have fun at work, offering opportunities for personal and professional development, and promoting a family-like atmosphere.

The Women's Network: As an organization that is 80 percent female, CareCentrix believes it is critical to support and promote the growth and development of our female team members. Founded in 2017, the Women's Network is open to all employees and offers career development opportunities through networking, informal mentoring, educational workshops and guest speakers. The Women's Network has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and currently has over 300 members.

"We congratulate CareCentrix on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is the leader in health-at-home solutions and is committed to making the home the center of care. Managing care for 26 million members through a network of more than 8,000 provider locations, CareCentrix focuses on bringing members home to bring costs down. By drawing on insights from proprietary analytics, and connecting end-to-end clinical, social and caregiver services, CareCentrix eliminates unnecessary hospital readmissions, closes gaps in care, and reduces fragmentation. And ultimately, to help more people live, heal, and age at home. For more information, please visit www.carecentrix.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

