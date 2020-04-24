CareCentrix Receives Renewal of NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation

HARTFORD, Conn., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leader in home-based and post-acute care (PAC) services, announced the renewal of its NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation. NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation, a voluntary review process, is a quality assessment program that focuses on consumer protection and customer service improvement.

"CareCentrix is committed to helping patients heal and age at home, and the renewal of our NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation is a testament to our success in protecting patients and delivering the highest quality of service," said CareCentrix President and COO, Laizer Kornwasser. "This accreditation renewal is another reminder of the expertise and personal attention our team members and provider partners bring to patients each day."

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality, and the NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation recognizes that CareCentrix has open access networks and can improve service quality and utilize customized structures to meet purchaser needs.

"Achieving Utilization Management Accreditation from NCQA demonstrates that CareCentrix has the systems, process and personnel in place to conduct utilization management in accordance with the strictest quality standards," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President of NCQA.

CareCentrix's network of 8,000 home-health agency locations supports 14,500 patients daily with critical needs like skilled nursing, therapies, infusion, oxygen and durable medical equipment. These services improve outcomes and reduce costs as patients recover and age at home.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix partners with providers and payors in the transition to value-based care across the entire post-acute care continuum, changing the paradigm by focusing on getting the patient to the right setting of care with the goal to get home faster with the right services to address all clinical and social needs. Headquartered in Hartford, Conn., CareCentrix manages services for 26 million people with the care they need through a national network of over 8,000 credentialed post-acute provider locations.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

NCQA has reviewed and accredited CareCentrix's Utilization Management functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org.

SOURCE CareCentrix, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.carecentrix.com

