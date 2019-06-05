CareDash Introduces API to Programmatically Update Doctor and Practice Info

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareDash.com, the fastest growing doctor review website, announces CAPI, the CareDash API. CAPI is now available for organizations such as hospitals, health care systems, and reputation management agencies to programmatically update large volumes of doctor and practice profile information on CareDash.com.

"We're excited to give organizations access to the data they need," said Mike Feldman, CTO of CareDash. "Providing another critical outlet for them to keep physician data synchronized across the Internet is an important part of our mission."

With CAPI our partners can:

Claim doctor and medical practice profiles

Modify and update profile information including summary text, bios, headshot images, procedures, insurance accepted and more

Update internal databases with patient reviews of doctors and practices

Send doctor responses to existing reviews

"Open innovation is the key to a better patient experience in healthcare," said Ted Chan, CEO of CareDash. "The CareDash API allows bi-directional sharing of data with our partners that make it easier for physicians to manage their listings and help patients find them."

CareDash makes it easy to connect medical professionals with prospective patients while transforming the healthcare industry to make it more transparent, accessible, and inclusive. The new API will help more doctors claim and update their CareDash profiles and integrate reviews from other locations with ease.

CAPI is available now. Contact PR@caredash.com for inquiries.

About CareDash:

CareDash is the fastest growing healthcare provider rating and review website, with over one million visitors every month. With a strong emphasis on building consumer trust, we connect patients with the right providers.

CONTACT:

Name: Niklas Kubasek

Email: PR@caredash.com

Phone: 781 285 7436

