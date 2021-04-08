Career-Aligned Training Program Reimagined: ValleyML Announces Exciting Fellowship Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valley Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence ( ValleyML.ai ) is launching "ValleyML Fellowship Program", an intensive, career-driven, 9-week professional training program that aims at filling the gap between academics and industry-specific skills required in AI's evolving fields. The program is designed for graduating students and working professionals who want to transition into a thriving career as machine learning engineers, data scientists, or other cutting-edge professionals.

The Fellowship Program offers the following career-aligned specializations to help you thrive in this digital era: Data Science, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Robotics, Intelligent Video Analytics, Security.

The curriculum for each specialization is designed to offer comprehensive end-to-end learning opportunities to help Fellows start a career in Machine Learning and Deep Learning field through a series of interconnected training programs:

Machine Learning and Deep Learning Program, which consists of 10 workshops which cover topics from the fundamentals of machine learning to the latest advances of deep learning technologies and their applications.

Coding Interview Preparation Program, which not only prepares Fellows for a technical interview, but also helps them become better engineers through training and teaching how to approach technical problems.

Project-based Program, which offers a professional training opportunity to work on a hands-on project that builds cutting-edge skills in the domain of Fellows' choice. Fellows benefit from the unique opportunity to work with industry experts in the field.

Industry Partner Program. ValleyML partners with AI teams from the leading companies, who give presentations on their companies as well as tech tutorials for the domain and technologies they are working on. Fellows have opportunities to showcase their completed projects to the industry partners, leading to an interview call.

Fellows receive a ValleyML Professional Certificate upon completion. Fellows also receive an IEEE PDH Certificate from IEEE Continuing Education for Machine Learning and Deep Learning Program.

The Fellowship Program for the first cohort begins on Monday, July 12, 2021 and ends on Friday, September 10, 2021. We start accepting applications soon. Please visit here for more information.

