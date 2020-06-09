Career Conext Chosen by ASA College to Streamline Educational Processes

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cloud-based Ed-tech software company Career Conext announces the onboarding of ASA College as the latest school to utilize the communication platform. ASA College will utilize the platform as a complete solution for dealing with COVID, from providing financial aid consultations through video chat to preparing students for employment. It's bi-direction, text-based communications, e-signatures and no-download video chat enable ASA's teams to continue educating their students regardless of their physical location.

Video Chat enables colleges to interact with students without downloading software.

Career Conext is cloud-based software built for the career, private and community college space, offering software that enhances enrollment, financial aid, student services and career services. Conext offers smart AI-enhanced work-flows that reduce repetitive tasks, gently nudge students to complete tasks and store completed documents within its software or automatically upload them into a school's SIS.

"ASA is an amazing school with campuses in hard-hit New York. We are so excited to help them deliver their online and hybrid education programs, and more importantly, find new jobs when they graduate," stated Mike O'Brien, CEO of Career Conext.

Conext enables ASA's career services teams to manage job postings from employers, create job alerts from millions of jobs imported every day and create resumes and visually stunning career websites for their students and graduates.

"Our partnership with Conext enables us to continue delivering our programs to students online, as an online-offline hybrid or on our three campuses in New York and Florida," said Jose Valencia, President of ASA College.

ASA offers a wide variety of programs at their three campuses in New York and Florida, in addition to its online-only offerings. ASA offers degree programs in high demand fields like medical & pharmacy, business and criminal justice (see all ASA programs here https://www.asa.edu/degree-programs/).

About Career Conext:

Started in 2018 by Mingle LLC's CEO, Mike O'Brien, Career Conext is a platform built for the career and community college space. Our platform is designed to manage the workflows of your college's Career Services, Student Services, and Registrar. We work by plugging into your college's SIS and CRM platforms and converting that information into actionable business intelligence.

From creating AI Chatbots to managing intern/extern timesheets, Career Conext is built to automate many tedious, low-value, error-prone tasks.

About ASA College:

ASA's modest roots began in 1985 with a professor and 12 students in a small Brooklyn classroom. Known then as 'Advanced Software Analysis', the College focused on computer programming, as New York City had a dire shortage of qualified mainframe programmers at that time.

Since then, the college has grown to more than 3,000 students, 20 programs of study, and two large, centrally located campuses in midtown Manhattan and downtown Brooklyn as well as one campus in Hialeah, Florida. Today, in addition to computer technology, our programs focus on the rapidly-growing industries of healthcare, business and criminal justice.

