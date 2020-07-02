Career Conext Chosen by InterCoast College to Streamline Student Services

SAN DIEGO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cloud-based Ed-tech software company, Career Conext, adds InterCoast College as the latest college to utilize its platform. InterCoast College is the latest school to utilize the communication and workflow platform as a complete solution for dealing with COVID from Enrollment to Employment. Conext's bi-direction text based communications, e-signatures and no download video chat enables InterCoast's faculty and staff to continue educating their students regardless of their physical location.

Conext Video Chat Eliminate in Person Interviews Conext's AI Chatbots Automate Admissions

Career Conext is software built for the career and community college space, offering software that enhances enrollment, financial aid, student services, career services, and registrar. Conext offers smart AI enhanced work-flows that reduce repetitive tasks, gently nudge students to complete tasks and store completed documents within its software or automatically uploading into a schools SIS.

"InterCoast is an amazing college. We are so excited to help InterCoast College deliver their online and hybrid education programs, and more importantly find new jobs when they graduate," stated Mike O'Brien, CEO of Career Conext.

Conext enables InterCoast's career services teams to manage job postings from employers, create job alerts from millions of jobs imported every day and create resumes and visually stunning career websites for their students and graduates.

"Our partnership with Conext will enable us to continue delivering our programs to students online, as an online-offline hybrid or on our six campuses in California," said Geeta Brown, President of InterCoast College.

InterCoast offers a wide variety at their six campuses in California. Programs cover high demand fields in medical, business and criminal justice. InterCoast is very proud of their hundreds of five-star reviews on Yelp, Facebook and Google Reviews (link to https://www.intercoast.edu/reviews/).

About Career Conext:

Started in 2018 by Mingle LLC's CEO, Mike O'Brien, Career Conext is a platform built for the career and community college space. Our platform is designed to manage the workflows of your college's Career Services, Student Services, and Registrar. We work by plugging into your college's SIS and CRM platforms and converting that information into actionable business intelligence.

From creating AI Chatbots to managing intern/extern timesheets, Career Conext is built to automate many tedious, low-value, error-prone tasks.

