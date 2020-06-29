Career Counselors Get Short Cut for Career Development Training

"Often career counselors are pressed for time when creating workshops for students. Their passion and skills lie in helping students and employees find direction and purpose, and designing slides isn't the best use of their time," said Jeff Hayes, President and CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company. "That's where the Strong Facilitation Kit comes in. It helps counselors get their training or workshop going immediately with little downtime."

Complete, Ready-for-Delivery Workshop Brings Strong-based Learnings to Life

The 3-hour, expertly-designed workshop helps participants identify their pattern of interests and understand how it relates to choices they make about their career, academic major, and leisure activities.

This ready-to-deploy facilitation kit includes everything a career practitioner needs to deliver a high-quality training on the topic of career development.

The Strong Facilitation Kit Includes:

Microsoft PowerPoint® training slides with comprehensive, engaging visuals for a 3-hour workshop consisting of lectures and activities

Facilitator notes for face-to-face and virtual delivery including presentation instructions, recommended script, and more

Workshop participant worksheets and handouts

All digital content

