Career Development Training Package: Optimized Module Times to Maximise Benefits

This Package is aimed at enterprises & organizations who wish to provide a powerful and practical range of Learning & Development programmes to their staff. The year-long licence will help your organisation offer quality development programmes (a full suite of) to all your staff.

Do you wish to help your staff develop their career? Build their Leadership & Management skills? Improve their effectiveness? And do you want to address these issues in a cost-effective, efficient manner that suits your specific needs - well we have the solution for you?

We have a menu of video learning programmes that provide the opportunity to address specific development needs. They are presented in bite-sized modules that allow optimal use of the time available to the learner. Each is supported with content-rich Participant Workbooks/support materials and delivered in an attention-grabbing, thought-provoking, and pragmatic style by our expert facilitator. Participants will develop specific action plans for implementation of learning.

Each progamme Workbook provides extensive support materials along with guidance for completion of an Implementation Plan to apply the Learning and knowledge gained.

The Action Plan can be used by Line Managers and HR as part of ongoing Career Development and built into the individuals' Performance Management process.

Key Topics Covered:

Leadership Learning

Managing & Surviving Change

Problem Solving & Decision Making

Influencing to achieve results and build relationships

Successful interviewing - for the candidate

Performance Management - your day to day role

Instructor

Martin Horan

Martin Horan is an experienced Learning & Development Consultant. His aim is to help individuals be more successful and organisations be more effective.

He has carried out Leadership Development assignments in over 35 countries, in multiple sectors, with experience in Aviation, Academia, Financial Services, Hospitality, Construction & Public Services organisations. He has a personal background in Front-Line Customer Service, Leadership, Management and Academic Development among many others.

He has developed a reputation as a provider of Online Learning.

