Career Educator David Bryan Launches His Largest "School" With the Curiosity Invited Podcast

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a decades-long career in the trade, business, and education spaces, Dr. David Bryan has garnered the skills to be a curious and eager student of many fields. Having taught at middle school, high school, and university levels throughout the United States, Dr. Bryan gained the experience to spearhead his own venture, co-founding New Roads School , a unique independent school in Southern California.

David Bryan, Host of Curiosity Invited.

At New Roads, Dr. Bryan served as a faculty member, Founding Head of School, and President from 1995 until his departure in 2013. Following this, he founded his own consulting business, lectured in economics at UC Santa Cruz, launched the Center for the Common Good in Los Angeles.

Ten years later Dr. Bryan relocated to rural Wyoming, and despite his love for the community, it was the first time in years that he found himself outside of the classroom. Simultaneously, the podcasting space has been steadily growing, allowing people all over the world to connect. Thus, leveraging the podcasting format and fortified by his "enduring belief that a person can learn a great deal about the world and other people by simply being curious about what folks do," Dr. Bryan is launching his largest "classroom" yet, the CURIOSITY INVITED podcast.

CURIOSITY INVITED is about the many avenues open to people to connect with themselves, with ideas, with one another, and with emerging cultural and technological opportunities. In recent years, Dr. Bryan has witnessed the polarization of our country and world, troubled by the fact that well-meaning and intelligent people can no longer see each other with the generosity of spirit that is an essential foundation for healthy communication. He states:

"I have always believed that if people 'stay in the room' long enough, genuinely open to other people, genuinely interested in who folks are and why they think what they do, people can connect with one another–no matter the gulf, no matter how profound their differences seem to be. Human beings want to connect."

Looking ahead, the CURIOSITY INVITED team is working to build a broader audience by selecting guests from a wide range of fields. Notable guests include Karen Bass, Michael Ables, Bill Ayers and Robert Greenwald. You can listen to the podcast on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple, which you can find at www.curiosityinvited.com .

