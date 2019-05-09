CareerBuilder Named a Major Player for Large and Medium-Sized Enterprise in the New IDC MarketScape on Modern Talent Acquisition

CHICAGO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, a pioneer in Talent Acquisition media, technology and services, has been recognized as a Major Player for Large and Medium-Sized Enterprise by IDC in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide and US Modern Talent Acquisition*. CareerBuilder's focus on data-driven innovation that leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning sets it apart, and according to the IDC MarketScape on Modern Talent Acquisition, "Of all participants, none can lay claim to job marketing and advertising capabilities as robust as CareerBuilder. The company has more data at its disposal on candidate attraction and engagement than any other vendor in this evaluation and is diligently putting that data to work for its clients."

"This recognition as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape underscores CareerBuilder's dedication to our customers," said Irina Novoselsky, CareerBuilder CEO. "We are focused on building solutions that meet the changing needs of recruiting teams all over the world. In the most competitive labor market in five decades, our ability to bring new candidates to our customers' jobs – along with one-of-a-kind technology that enables recruiters to easily tap into all their talent pools – provides a unique advantage in the battle for talent."

"CareerBuilder's clear commitment to driving better recruitment and candidate experiences through AI and machine learning has set the company apart within the talent acquisition landscape. The focus on removing complexities in the hiring process, increasing speed and efficiency, creating an intuitive user experience, and offering different versions of each product to meet the needs of every company is invaluable, and businesses will feel the positive impact when partnering with CareerBuilder," said Lisa Rowan, Research Vice President, HR, Talent, and Learning Strategies, IDC.

The nature of work is changing dramatically, causing disruption in the way organizations are approaching talent acquisition. As the labor market continues to strengthen, traditional recruitment tactics are giving way to more intelligent and integrated solutions. The IDC MarketScape series of three reports on Modern Talent Acquisition Suites evaluate both dedicated talent acquisition software providers and recruitment modules from human capital management (HCM) systems by conducting client interviews and assessing providers' capabilities, solutions, strategic direction and product roadmap to meet employers' entire spectrum of recruiting needs—from attracting to hiring and onboarding.

The IDC MarketScape helps businesses make the right strategic investments in their talent acquisition partners, which makes CareerBuilder's recognition as a Major Player for Large and Medium-Sized Enterprise businesses within this highly regarded analysis even more significant.

Built with the 310 million unique resumes and 10 million job titles CareerBuilder has collected throughout its nearly 25-year history, the platform has the powerful ability to leverage this data to help connect employers with the right candidates. CareerBuilder's Hello To Hire™ solution provides employers with the tools they need to plan, find, screen, and hire the right talent faster.

The IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

CareerBuilder is a global technology company that provides end-to-end talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. A known disruptor for nearly 25 years, CareerBuilder is the only company that offers both software and services to cover every step of the Hello To Hire™ process, enabling its customers to free up valuable resources across their HR tech supply chain to drive their business forward. Specializing in talent acquisition recruiting platforms, employment screening and human capital management, CareerBuilder is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com for a great candidate experience and hiring.careerbuilder.com to learn more about our solutions for employers.

