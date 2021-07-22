CareerBuilder Names Sue Arthur as CEO as Company Accelerates Growth

CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareerBuilder, a global talent acquisition leader and job marketplace, today announced that technology industry veteran Susan Arthur has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Irina Novoselsky will continue on as an advisor after successfully leading CareerBuilder through a multi-year transformation, repositioning the business for accelerated growth as Arthur assumes the CEO position.

Arthur, a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience, will continue advancing CareerBuilder's mission to connect companies with talent. She joins from Optum, where she served as Chief Operating Officer for the $10B technology and services division, OptumInsight. Arthur has a demonstrated track record of growth and brings deep expertise in the top industries CareerBuilder serves with a strong focus on client experience. Prior to Optum, Arthur was Group President at NTT Data and has also held strategic leadership roles at DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Electronic Data Systems.

"This is a pivotal time for CareerBuilder and the talent acquisition sector. I am looking forward to expanding upon the strong foundation the CareerBuilder team has built while driving forward our mission to empower employment for both job seekers and companies." Arthur said. "This is especially critical during the unprecedented employment market we are facing. With our unique capabilities and solutions, CareerBuilder is poised for incredible growth. I am excited to have the opportunity to partner with CareerBuilder's talented employee base to impact the industry at such a critical time."

"Sue's experience building and leading teams coupled with her strategic, client-centered approach make her the ideal executive to steward the next phase of growth for CareerBuilder," said David Sambur, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Private Equity at Apollo. "We are grateful for Irina's leadership and the bold direction she steered to help reposition the business towards growth and reaffirm CareerBuilder as one of the largest talent acquisition marketplaces. We are confident that Sue is the right CEO to build upon this strong foundation and lead CareerBuilder into its next chapter of success."

Novoselsky joined CareerBuilder in 2017. During her tenure as CEO, she helped transition the company into the strong talent acquisition platform it is known as today, helping return job seeker traffic to double digit growth, double the company's addressable audience and launch proprietary technology to deliver application conversion rates seven times better than the industry average, uniquely positioning CareerBuilder performance above competitors.

"Four years ago, we embarked on an exciting journey to transform a complex business into a successful, independent company at the forefront of its industry. I'm immensely proud of how this team has situated the brand as a clear market leader, differentiated by outstanding relationships and committed client service," said Novoselsky. "I'm excited to now see the next chapter of CareerBuilder under Sue's leadership, as the team continues to build on this incredible foundation."

About CareerBuilder: CareerBuilder is a global talent marketplace that provides talent acquisition solutions to help employers find, hire and onboard great talent, and helps job seekers build new skills and progressive careers as the modern world of work changes. CareerBuilder has 25 years of experience as a talent company using technology to place people in jobs, and it is the only company with both the technology, through its online platform, and the candidates via its job site, to create a connected end-to-end experience. CareerBuilder also owns Broadbean and Workterra companies and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia serving the majority of the Fortune 500 across five specialized markets. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. For more information, visit careerbuilder.com , and to learn more about our solutions for employers, visit hiring.careerbuilder.com .

