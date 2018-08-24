CareerBuilder Offers Google Cloud Talent Solution Feature to Help Military Veterans Find Civilian Jobs Faster and Easier

CHICAGO and ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, CareerBuilder announced that it was collaborating with Google Cloud to transform the industry standard for job search. All of the job search on careerbuilder.com and its 4,000 talent networks is powered by Google's cloud-based machine learning solution (Google Cloud Talent Solution), enabling faster, easier connections between candidates and employers.

Today, CareerBuilder is excited to announce the availability of the Google Cloud Talent Solution feature on its job site (careerbuilder.com) that allows US military service members to enter their military occupational specialty code (MOS, AFSC, NEC) and find relevant civilian jobs that require similar skills to those used in their military roles.

"One of the biggest challenges veterans face is understanding how their military skills translate in the civilian world," said Irina Novoselsky, President and COO of CareerBuilder. "Veterans have fought for the freedom and opportunities our nation enjoys today, yet a significant number of them are underemployed or working in low-paying jobs. CareerBuilder is passionate about providing veterans with the resources they need to find fulfilling work that pays well – and we are excited that Google Cloud's new feature will help to expedite that process."

"We owe a debt of gratitude to America's service members and were committed to helping them thrive in civilian life," said Tarquin Clark, Director of Partnerships & GTM, Google Cloud. "By working with industry leaders like CareerBuilder, we can help veterans transition from the military to relevant, impactful civilian jobs."

According to CareerBuilder research, 40 percent of employers reported that they plan to actively recruit U.S. veterans for their jobs in 2018. Sixty-eight percent said that, if they had two equally qualified candidates and one was a veteran, they would hire the veteran.

An estimated 250,000 military members enter civilian life each year. By creating a feature for transitioning service personnel to use their MOS codes to find civilian jobs, Google Cloud is helping CareerBuilder to ensure that the skills they acquired in the military transfer to their new profession and that they can connect with top employers.

Key Features of Google's MOS Code Functionality:

Veterans can now enter their MOS, AFSC or NEC code directly into the search bar of careerbuilder.com or the talent networks for any of CareerBuilder's clients and instantly see civilian jobs that match their experience in any location.

Military rank codes are supported in the system. For example, both "11A" for Infantry Officer and " 11B " for Infantryman are supported.

CareerBuilder has a long-standing commitment to helping veterans and their families. Last year, CareerBuilder announced a partnership with Rally Point, one of the largest military-focused online networks in the world. The partnership brings together CareerBuilder's network of hundreds of thousands of employers with RallyPoint's 1.5 million military members. CareerBuilder also has a long-term partnership with the Military Times, powering the career site for one of the leading sources of news and information for military members and their families.

About CareerBuilder®



CareerBuilder is a global, end-to-end HR tech company that helps employers hire and manage great talent and helps workers build careers. Leading the industry in innovation for nearly 25 years, CareerBuilder is the only company that offers both software and services to cover every step of hiring. Specializing in recruiting solutions, employment screening and human capital management, CareerBuilder is the largest provider of AI-powered hiring solutions serving the Fortune 1,000. CareerBuilder is majority-owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC and operates in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.careerbuilder.com.

Media Contact



Jennifer Grasz



773.527.1164



Jennifer.Grasz@careerbuilder.com



http://www.twitter.com/CareerBuilderPR

SOURCE CareerBuilder

Related Links

http://www.careerbuilder.com

