CAREERS ON THE SUNCOAST: What It's Like to Work Where You Want to Live

Careers on the Suncoast is a series featuring job experiences and opportunities in Sarasota County, Florida, as told by its residents.

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Work as a Teacher in Sarasota County's Award-Winning School System

Work as a Teacher in Sarasota County's Award-Winning School System Tweet this

Sarasota County is a tropical paradise that many love to visit time and time again. And while the area is a beloved vacation destination for many, it's also home to nearly 500,000 residents. Many of those are former visitors who visited our little slice of paradise so many times that they finally decided to call it home.

Isabelle, an Exceptional Student Education (ESE) teacher, is the perfect example. She works for Sarasota County Schools, one of the highest-rated public-school systems in Florida and one of the area's largest employers. It is also rates high on Florida's teacher pay scales, according to a data from the Florida Department of Education.

After visiting Sarasota County for nearly a decade, Isabelle and her family decided to take the plunge and make a permanent move to the place they had long enjoyed on vacation. Having stayed in the Venice area many times, they purchased their dream home just south of there in Englewood, a community at the southern edge of Sarasota County with an old Florida feeling, in March of 2020.

So is living and working in Sarasota County as much fun as vacationing here? According to Isabelle, absolutely.

"There is so much support and professional development available," Isabelle tells us about her job with Sarasota County Schools. She is an ESE teacher at Glenallen Elementary in the City of North Port, very near her new home. "Compared to the schools in the surrounding counties, the benefits, healthcare and compensation made it easy to choose Sarasota County."

Isabelle was an ESE teacher in Colorado for more than two decades prior to packing up her snow boots and exchanging them for flip flops in sunny Florida. "The school system staff is friendly and welcoming," she tells us. "Pretty much anything you ask for you get." She says that the teachers feel that they consistently have a seat at the table when the school board is making major decisions, and that the teachers' voices are always heard.

"As an educator for 25 years, that's something I really appreciate," Isabelle elaborates.

While Isabelle is a dedicated and loyal elementary school educator, even she sometimes needs to find ways to relax. Fortunately, living in the ever-exciting Sarasota County makes it easy.

"I love the boat ride to Pop's," Isabelle tells us of her favorite way to spend her down time. She's referring to a popular dock-and-dine restaurant in Venice, Pop's Sunset Grill. And with over 35 miles of coastline Sarasota County, Isabelle, and everyone else who lives in Sarasota County, will always have access to waterways, waterfront dining, the Gulf of Mexico, and the best beaches in the U.S. – and perhaps the best work-lifestyle balance anywhere.

Sarasota County Schools is currently hiring for teachers at all levels and for non-instructional positions. To view current openings, visit the job search board on their website.

SOURCE Visit Sarasota County