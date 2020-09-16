Caregility Launches Recognition Program for Frontline Healthcare Workers

Caregility Cares awardees will be recognized on the company's website and in public announcements, and a donation will be made by Caregility to a non-profit selected by the awardee. Additionally, as part of Caregility's partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing , each awardee will have their name placed on the passenger side of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driven by former Daytona 500 and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Kurt Busch for one of five races in the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs.

On Saturday, September 12th, Caregility was pleased to recognize the first Caregility Cares awardee, Michelle Lemke, RN, Assistant Nurse Manager in the ICU at Mary Washington Hospital (MWH) in Virginia. Lemke was on the frontline supporting ICU staff from the very beginning when tensions were high as the team faced the uncertainty of COVID-19. Michelle did an amazing job supporting her team, calming their fears and helping nurses focus on what they do every day: care for patients in need.

"What an honor to be recognized as the face of MWH ICU nursing providing care during the COVID pandemic," said Lemke. "Just like it takes a team of NASCAR professionals to work together in hopes of a victory, it takes a team of healthcare professionals to work together in hopes of bringing a victory of restored health for those critically affected by the COVID virus. Our nurses are exemplary in the care they provide to our patients and rose to the challenge when the pandemic hit. We will keep fighting the battle over COVID together!"

"It is a distinct honor to be able to call out some of the heroes that have helped to fight this pandemic," commented Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility. "Michelle is just one of many individuals who have worked tirelessly this year to overcome the impact this terrible virus has had on co-workers, patients, families and friends. I humbly salute her efforts and look forward to the opportunity to recognize additional healthcare workers through the Caregility Cares program."

The next Caregility Cares awardee will be announced on Friday, September 18th, 2020. Follow Caregility Cares announcements at www.caregility.com, on LinkedIn, or on Twitter.

Caregility is a clinical collaboration and communications company moving the access point of care closer to the patient. Leveraging over eight years of experience in clinical environments, Caregility's core offering, the UHE Platform, is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The UHE Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports thousands of access points of care systems across the US. From ambulatory, acute, ICU and post-acute care settings to virtual care operation centers to patients in the home, Caregility is helping transform patient care delivery. For more information, visit Caregility at www.caregility.com or on Twitter at @caregility.

