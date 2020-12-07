­Caregiver Carnival Celebrates Dedicated Associates at Watercrest Newnan Assisted Living and Memory Care

Residents, caregivers and staff safely gathered at Watercrest Newnan, enjoying traditional carnival games and tasty concessions. The aroma of handspun cotton candy filled the air as participants posed in the photo booth and danced to live music wafting in from the outdoor patio.

"Our first annual Caregiver Carnival was an enormous success in expressing our heartfelt appreciation to our amazing staff," says Leisa Cawthon, Executive Director of Watercrest Newnan. "Not only do these light-hearted celebrations bring joy to our residents and associates, but they also encourage resident's social engagement and spark conversation of cherished memories."

Utilizing expert guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Agency for Health Care Administration, and the World Health Organization, the Watercrest team stays focused on their mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Staying connected with their leadership team at Watercrest Senior Living and connecting with experts across various levels of healthcare, Cawthon remains confident that their team is taking all necessary steps to protect the health and safety of residents and team members during the nation's health crisis.

Watercrest Newnan is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. The newly built community is ideally situated on nine picturesque acres at 285 Summerlin Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta. For more information, contact Leisa Cawthon at 770-637-2207.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

https://watercrestseniorliving.com

