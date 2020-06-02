'Caregiver Makeover with Brandi': Fashion Stylist Brandi Hill Pampers Front Line Heroes in new Series available on Facebook

DENVER, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Life Care announced today the launch of an online Video series honoring front line healthcare heroes with a makeover from fashion blogger, stylist Brandi Hill. The first episode features nurse Ashley Lancaster from FairAcres Manor in Greeley, Colorado.

Nurse Ashely Lancaster getting a makeover from Brandi Hill
Ashley Lancaster cares for 50 residents as a nurse at the Colorado senior living facility that has suffered more than 80 COVID-19 cases this year. The mother of two works 12-hour shifts caring for residents at the nursing home. "It's good to know that people are out there who care for you, when you are caring for everybody else," said Lancaster.

"We're   all   looking  for  ways  to  give  back  to   our  communities  during   this  difficult  time," said Brandi Hill. "It was such an honor to have a chance to meet and pamper Ashley and make her feel great about herself. I can't wait to feature more front-line heroes in our new series as we honor those who give so much to care for our loved ones around the U.S."

ABOUT EDEN LIFE CARE
Eden: Life Care App is a user-friendly technology connecting families to loved ones in nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities. It provides healthcare facilities with a simple way to comply with new reporting   guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
