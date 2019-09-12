Caregiver Promotes Amanda Corrigan to President of Texas Operations

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Lashley, President and CEO of Caregiver, Inc., a leading provider of services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has announced that Amanda Corrigan has been promoted to President of Texas Operations for the company.

Corrigan will support Caregiver's Regional Directors throughout the state of Texas and report directly to Lashley.

"Since joining Caregiver, Amanda has quickly made an impact improving the quality of our service delivery and placing strategic focus on core business processes and the financial performance of our Texas business," said Lashley. "In just a short time, Amanda has proven herself to be a critical member of our team; she is a great leader, and in her new position, she will play a pivotal role as we continue to differentiate through strategies such as of employing technology for advanced and personalized care, partnering with state government as well as managed care organizations, and developing our leadership teams as we grow as an employer and provider of choice."

Corrigan joined the company in February 2019 as Vice President of Operational Excellence and jointly led the internal Project Management Group. In her new role, she will provide operational oversight while supporting Texas leadership on Caregiver's largest segment of the business.

Prior to joining Caregiver, Corrigan led teams in the skilled nursing industry. She previously served as the Senior Vice President of Operations for Paramount Healthcare, where she helped grow the company, improve quality and successfully develop her teams. Before Paramount, Corrigan held executive positions with several companies, including America's Medical Home Team, Diversicare Healthcare Services and Cantex Continuing Care Network.

Corrigan is currently working toward a Master of Business Administration degree from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. She received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Louisiana Tech University and holds a Nursing Facility Administrator license from the Nursing Home Administration Program at Tarrant County College.

About Caregiver

Caregiver, Inc., is a privately held company with over 3500 employees within the headquarters support group and branded affiliates in four states. They provide a wide range of intermediate, home and community care services to nearly 2800 individuals who qualify as developmentally or intellectually disabled or are impacted by related conditions. Formed in 2015, Caregiver headquarters are at 4800 Overton Plaza, Suite 440, Fort Worth, Texas 76109; (800) 299-5161. Visit cg-idd.com.

