Caregiver Tennessee's Employment and Community First Program Supports Individuals with Disabilities at Work

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After bright, energetic, 11-year-old Hunter Lewis survived a severe illness, he faced an uphill climb. Now 23, Hunter Lewis enjoys cars, bowling, and his job at Wendy's in Kingsport. Lewis's achievements have been possible, in part, by the support of Caregiver Tennessee, often referred to as Omni Support Services (Caregiver acquired Omni in 2017), an affiliate of Texas-based Caregiver, Inc.



Will Blank, Caregiver's Regional Director for Tennessee, leads Employment and Community First (ECF). It's designed to complement Tennessee's 2018 Employment First (EF) initiative, seeking a stronger shared community commitment to increasing employers who hire people with disabilities.

"By making significant investments, we're meeting Employment First's challenge," he explained. "We identify employers willing to diversify their workforce with IDD employees. Then we facilitate interviews and provide transportation and job coaches on site."

Caregiver recruited staff members for each area they serve. They also drew from Caregiver staff Direct Service Providers who met criteria. Coaches are assigned to employee candidates, reducing barriers to employment. They educate employers who are then more willing to hire IDD candidates. Work opportunity tax credits and hiring diversity goals help, too.

"Just about everybody can work," said Blank.

Caregiver Tennessee coaches Craig Adkins, Lewis's coach, and Shon Jones agree. Jones is mentor for Rodney Darden, employed by Greenwood Cemetery in Nashville.

"Hunter and Rodney have gained the respect and admiration of coworkers," they said. "They're welcomed like everyone else."

Caregiver is seeing improved outcomes, expanded capabilities and positive responses from individuals, employers, patrons, and partners, according to Beth Landry, President of Operations for Caregiver Tennessee, Indiana and Ohio. Caregiver partners with DIDD, Amerigroup, Blue Cross and UHC.

"Caregiver Tennessee has helped individuals find meaningful work," said Blank, "while on the business side, we have doubled ancillary revenues over six months."

