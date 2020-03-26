CareGrove Identified as Coronavirus Resource for Senior Living Communities by LeadingAge

SEATTLE, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareGrove, an online resident payment portal exclusively focused in Senior Living, today has been selected by LeadingAge, the national trusted voice for aging, as a trusted business resource for communities struggling through the coronavirus crisis.

"We've always looked up to LeadingAge as a great advocate for Senior Living communities," said Chief Growth Officer Trevor Gavin. "We are honored to be selected as a LeadingAge Trusted Business Resource to help communities affected by the coronavirus crisis."

Earlier this month marked the launch of CareGroveNOW, the solution built by CareGrove in response to COVID-19 that allows for Senior Living communities to have an online payment portal launched within 24 hours to assist residents and their families to quickly pay online for care.

"LeadingAge curated offers from businesses wanting to help communities get through the coronavirus crisis," said LeadingAge Chief Operations Officer Burt Hudson. "We are grateful for the offer the CareGrove team has given with CareGroveNOW."

What is wrong?

Many senior living communities are accepting only cash or check payments, with many communities closed to visitors and many team members required to work from home.

What needs to happen?

More than ever, communities must allow both residents and family members to pay for rent with debit card, credit card or ACH bank information from their phone or computer.

How CareGroveNOW helps:

Quick setup for communities

Remote payment flexibility

Remote management enablement

Exclusively focused on Senior Living

What CareGroveNOW offers:

Zero Processing Fees*

Zero Setup Fees

Zero Monthly Fees

Processing fees for CareGroveNOW:

Credit Cards – 2.99%

Debit Cards – 0.99%

ACH – $0.99

*When passing the fees to the cardholder, the community does not directly pay any fees.

About CareGrove

CareGrove is a Senior Living payment company that exclusively serves assisted living, independent living, memory care, and CCRC communities. CareGrove is the leader in secure online payments for Senior Living communities and believes that through flexible payment options and excellent service, Senior Living communities can present a smoother and safer payment experience to residents and their family members.

Media Inquiries:

Trevor Gavin, Chief Growth Officer

[email protected] | 206.350.7060

