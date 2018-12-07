CareJourney and The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Form Partnership

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CareJourney, a leading provider of clinically-relevant analytics for value-based networks, is excited to participate in the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's Health Data for Action program. This program aims to reduce the barriers often faced in accessing data by serving as a conduit between data owners, of which we are a named participating owner, and interested researchers. Through the HD4A Call for Proposals, RWJF will make valuable data from unique data owners available to researchers.

The data we will be exposing to researchers are our suite of value-based care metrics across primary care physicians, specialists, and facilities built on our access to CMS's national claims dataset - linked Parts A/B/C/D data for over 65 million beneficiaries with data updated on as frequently as a quarterly basis. You can read more about what datasets we are building and will expose here - https://carejourney.com/carejourney-network-advantage/

In terms of delivery, CareJourney will be sending data to researchers via .csv files with a Data Dictionary. CareJourney will also be assigning and supporting each research with a dedicated advisor to answer any technical and thematic questions on the data. Lastly, CareJourney is continuously developing its data assets in structured quarterly releases which include data refreshes as available from CMS. Researchers will be allowed access to new enrichments and datasets with accompanying dictionaries and methodologies as they are released.

The Deadline for proposals is December 14th, 2018. More information on the program can be found here.

CareJourney is a leading provider of clinically-relevant analytics for value-based networks. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, CareJourney currently supports over 50 ACOs across the US in achieving their shared savings goals by wringing new, high value insights out of claims data.

