careMESH and CRISP DC Partner to Enhance D.C.'s Healthcare Provider Directory in Project's Second Phase

RESTON, Va., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- careMESH, a healthcare communications platform that enables hospitals and clinicians to securely notify and share patient data with all physicians across the United States, today announced it is implementing phase two of the D.C. Provider Directory in partnership with the District's Health Information Exchange, CRISP DC. The enhancements will help to address many stakeholders' current gaps in care coordination and are available for all users of the HIE.

By working in conjunction with local acute care hospitals, careMESH and CRISP DC will deploy a more robust and accurate directory, extending its reach to include every healthcare organization in the district, including hospitals, local practices, Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), and other D.C. HIE users.

Deployed on the careMESH platform, the Directory acts as a central database, housing the most up-to-date information about local healthcare providers. The directory is available in a variety of formats for use in HIE members' electronic healthcare record (EHR) systems (e.g., Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH, and eClinicalWorks) for rationalization with local directories and is accessible through FHIR® APIs.

"Our main goal is to alleviate the burden for hospitals and practices who currently manage the tedious process of updating, validating, and reconciling their internal directories," said Patrick Narkinsky, Chief Architect of careMESH. "By working with D.C. hospitals and other healthcare stakeholders, and leveraging the content and architecture of the careMESH National Provider Directory, we can make this a reality by providing an accurate and complete Provider Directory available for import into local EHRs. This project will allow these organizations to work from their EHR to send referrals and transitions of care without having to spend resources gathering and maintaining contact information."

Phase One of the D.C. Provider Directory launched in November 2019 and was funded by the D.C. Department of Healthcare Finance. In Phase Two, the updated Directory will enable healthcare organizations to identify any provider, at any location, to ensure clinical patient information is continuously shared and digital delivery is maximized.

"We commend the D.C. Department of Healthcare Finance for spearheading this project," said Narkinsky. "We are proud to be part of furthering its vision for better access to digital provider contact information and expanding electronic health information exchange."

About careMESH

careMESH brings together a national provider directory, secure notifications and communications to share patient data, and transition of care workflows into a single service so that hospitals and providers can communicate and collaborate with every physician and practice across the United States, instantly. Our cloud-based services efficiently allow hospitals, ACO's, and other healthcare delivery organizations to communicate about patients, maintain complete control over when and where information is shared, and rapidly reduce reliance on outdated tools such as fax and phone calls. To learn more, visit www.caremesh.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CRISP D.C.

Since 2013 CRISP D.C., a nonprofit Health Information Exchange, has been working to create an interoperable health IT landscape across the District of Columbia. CRISP's main goal is to deliver the right health information to the right place at the right time —providing safer, timelier, efficient, effective, equitable, and more patient-centered care. CRISP is committed to ensuring that District providers are securely sharing data to facilitate better patient care, reduce costs, and improve overall health outcomes. For more information, visit www.crispdc.org.

