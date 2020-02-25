CareMount Medical and CareMount Health Solutions Engage Amendola for Strategic PR and Marketing Strategy and Services

Additionally, CareMount's Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (ACO) generated $778,583 in shared savings in 2018 as part of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Next Generation ACO Model initiative, one of just 38 Next Generation ACOs nationally to achieve earned savings for the time period.

"CareMount is pleased to have Amendola help us secure exposure for our key thought leadership areas such as value-based care, population health, and our enterprise-wide analytics platform," said Scott D. Hayworth, M.D., President and CEO of CareMount. "We are pleased to partner with Amendola to help spread the word about our highly successful network development strategy and our expertise in helping our partners position themselves for the changing healthcare environment."

"CareMount Medical is the largest independent multispecialty medical group in New York State and enjoys a long and distinguished history as a provider of world-class care for its patients," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "We are proud to partner with CareMount as it builds on its success, while also helping the broader provider industry lay the foundation for the value-based processes that are critical to the future of healthcare."

Amendola will create a comprehensive media relations plan that will include securing media placements to showcase the results of CareMount's population health management program. A multi-pronged communications approach will include press releases and media pitches, contributed content, speaking engagements and awards to position the CareMount team as subject matter experts and thought leaders.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation four times by PRSourceCode, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and HIT industries. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CareMount Medical

CareMount Medical, P.C. is the largest independent multispecialty medical group in New York State, providing comprehensive medical care of the highest quality to over 665,000 patients in more than 45 locations throughout Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia, and Ulster counties and New York City. Founded in 1946 as Mount Kisco Medical Group, CareMount has grown to over 650 physicians and advanced practice professionals representing more than 45 different medical specialties. CareMount is affiliated with world-class organizations including Massachusetts General Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. CareMount offers on-site laboratory and radiology services, endoscopy and infusion suites, and operates eight urgent-care centers. Our physicians are frequently recognized as best doctors in respected publications and have been featured in lists including New York Magazine's "Best Doctors," Westchester and Hudson Valley Magazine's "Top Doctors" as well as in Castle Connolly Medical's "Top Doctors." For additional information about CareMount Medical and its specialties, please visit: www.caremountmedical.com.

About CareMount Health Solutions, LLC

CareMount Health Solutions (CMHS) is a collaborative physician-owned management services organization with expertise in helping clients position themselves for the changing health care environment. Our practice management solutions and risk based partnerships enable physicians, hospitals and system partner's to access a wide range of resources and expertise that improve margins, achieve operating efficiencies, and low per capita expenditures while improving the patient experience. Headquartered in Westchester, New York, CareMount Health Solutions offers health care clients a network development strategy with the infrastructure needed to effectively coordinate care. For more information visit: https://www.caremounthealthsolutions.com/

CareMount Medical is a registered service mark of CareMount Medical P.C.

Media Contact:



Marcia Rhodes

Amendola Communications

480.664.8412 ext. 15

mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE Amendola Communications

Related Links

www.acmarketingpr.com

