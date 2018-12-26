Carenet Healthcare Services Acquires HGS AxisPoint Health Nurse Advice Line Services

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carenet Healthcare Services, a leading provider of healthcare engagement services and 24/7 virtual care, has acquired the nurse advice line services of HGS AxisPoint Health.

The move expands and enhances Carenet's commitment to its distinctive Virtual Clinic and other telehealth solutions. With this acquisition, Carenet now serves over 75 of the leading health plans in the nation and supports more than 50 million lives—positioning the organization as the premier provider of nurse advice and triage services.

John Erwin, CEO of Carenet, said the services acquisition not only supplements Carenet's existing telehealth and 24/7 nurse triage infrastructure, but also illustrates the company's commitment to the upward trajectory of telehealth and its critical role in meeting consumer needs.

"As the healthcare consumer experience continues to mature and consumers expect the kind of on-demand service they receive outside of healthcare, virtual care will become a mainstay in not only care delivery, but also readmissions reduction, chronic care management, preventive care and more," Erwin said.

The pace of telehealth adoption is beginning to quicken as well, according to Carenet President Mick Mazour. "It's one of the reasons we're so excited about the future of the telehealth space. Consumers are getting more comfortable interacting via virtual channels. And with that, the priority surrounding telehealth offerings will continue to increase in importance across the payer-provider spectrum. This acquisition further ensures we're even more prepared for what's to come," Mazour said.

Ramesh Gopalan, president of Global Healthcare, HGS, also said moving the nurse advice line services to Carenet aligns with client goals and needs. "Carenet is known for its excellence in delivering virtual care and 24/7 nurse triage operations, which makes them a natural fit for our exceptional clients. We know our clients will be in good hands during and after this transition."

