CareOne Announce New Senior Care Community: CareOne at East Brunswick Assisted Living

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareOne , a premier family-owned healthcare company today announced the opening of its latest senior care facility, CareOne at East Brunswick Assisted Living (664 Cranbury Rd East Brunswick, NJ) which will serve older adults looking to transition into boutique style apartment living with a second and third floor solely dedicated to those with memory impairment. The expansion affirms the company's mission of developing state of the art care and living environments for seniors.

CareOne at East Brunswick Assisted Living will continue to offer the award winning care CareOne is best known for. The community will offer innovative programming and a state of the art design for residents to maintain the highest quality of life. With an onsite Forever Fit gym and physical therapy gym, residents can follow a program that builds strength and endurance from certified personal trainers and physical therapy experts. CareOne at East Brunswick Assisted Living's accommodations include 102 apartments and distinct "neighborhoods" for residents with varying stages of memory impairment. The community also offers numerous amenities such as a café with bar and ice cream parlor, speakeasy, arts and crafts room, libraries, TV lounges, movie theater, four-season room, game room, sensory areas, salon/spa, patio area with covered porch, an outdoor kitchen, and much more. This is a community that truly must be seen to be believed - nothing has been left out to ensure our seniors are living their best life.

"CareOne's commitment to providing safe and engaging assisted living communities for seniors is reflected in each of our centers and it is what CareOne is known for," stated Elizabeth Straus, Executive Vice President. "Our operational expertise has allowed us to open a new center in the midst of a global pandemic, while many have been forced to close their doors. We have been honored to welcome all the new residents who now call CareOne At East Brunswick Assisted Living home."

The team at CareOne At East Brunswick Assisted Living is specially trained to work with residents living with memory impairments. and are all Dementia Care Certified. The team is led by Senior Administrator Christopher Slavicek, who will ensure each team member upholds CareOne's Gold Standard of Care.

To learn how your loved one can join this beautiful community visit https://www.care-one.com/locations/careone-at-east-brunswick-assisted-living/ or call (877) 764-4445 for your private tour today.

About CareOne

With services that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of patients every day and admits and discharges more than 20,000 patients every year. With more than 45 centers in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland CareOne's outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneMgt on Twitter, @careonemgt on Instagram, and CareOne Management, LLC on Facebook and LinkedIn. For more information about CareOne, please visit www.care-one.com .

